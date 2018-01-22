Eat & Drink
Toronto is getting its first urban cider house

We've got microbreweries, brewpubs, taprooms, alehouses, a thriving craft beer scene and – in just a few weeks – Toronto will have a ciderhouse, too. 

Brickworks Cider just announced that it will be opening "the first urban ciderhouse in Canada" this February at Queen and Broadview, right in the heart of Toronto's beer mecca.

Aptly named "Brickworks Ciderhouse," this business differs from the 5-year-old company's cider brewery (now owned by the Labatt Brewing Company) in that it's not a straight up cidery.

The ciderhouse will, of course, brew cider, but it'll also be a restaurant with "locally sourced seasonal menu" items to compliment its portfolio of beverages.

"Cider makers from Brickworks Ciderhouse will be working closely with local culinary talent to develop locally inspired dishes," reads a press release announcing the new venue, "such as Ontario classic apple pies made directly in-house using the same apples as the ciders."

The bar will feature 16 drinks on tap at all times – 10 cider and 6 local craft beers from Mill Street (also owned by Labatt.) 

The ciderhouse plans to produce up to "40 new, rare and experimental micro-batch ciders" at the Riverside location using "superior" barrel and bottle aging facilities.

The Brickworks Ciderhouse will be located at 709 Queen Street East in what used to be the An Sibin Pub.

