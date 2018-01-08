This Week on DineSafe: Cibo, Second Cup, RaviSoups, Subway, Sichuan Garden

This week on DineSafe is a busy one coming off the holiday break. Lowlights from the past two weeks include a Chinatown restaurant that was shuttered by city health inspectors due to failing to prevent gross unsanitary conditions plus a number of chains that were carded for other safety infractions.
Find out who got in trouble with the Toronto food police this week.
- Inspected on: December 28, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 5)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: December 28, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Subway (5631 Steeles Ave. East)
- Inspected on: December 28, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: December 29, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: December 29, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: January 3, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 3, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
RaviSoups (1533 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: January 3, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 4, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator fail to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.