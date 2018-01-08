This Week on DineSafe: Cibo, Second Cup, RaviSoups, Subway, Sichuan Garden

This week on DineSafe is a busy one coming off the holiday break. Lowlights from the past two weeks include a Chinatown restaurant that was shuttered by city health inspectors due to failing to prevent gross unsanitary conditions plus a number of chains that were carded for other safety infractions.

Find out who got in trouble with the Toronto food police this week.

Cibo Wine Bar (2472 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: December 28, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Second Cup (30 The Queensway)

Inspected on: December 28, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Subway (5631 Steeles Ave. East)

Inspected on: December 28, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Chongqing Laojiumen (4771 Steeles Ave. East)

Inspected on: December 29, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: December 29, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Artisan Noodle (5421 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: January 3, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Perfect Chinese Restaurant (4386 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: January 3, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

RaviSoups (1533 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: January 3, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Sichuan Garden Restaurant (359 Spadina Ave.)