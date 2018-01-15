This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Tim Hortons, Gold Stone Noodle, Starbucks

This week on DineSafe both Tim Hortons and Starbucks landed in hot water with city health inspectors. If that's not bad enough, a Chinatown restaurant was also shuttered due to gross unsanitary conditions.

Discover what other Toronto restaurants racked up infractions on DineSafe this week.

Gold Stone Noodle (266 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: January 8, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Tim Hortons (250 Bloor St. East)

Inspected on: January 8, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.

MyMy Chicken (394 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: January 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Pickle Barrel Grand (1 Yorkdale Rd.)

Inspected on: January 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 3, Significant: 6, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Starbucks (1320 Castlefield Ave.)

Inspected on: January 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Rooster (942 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: January 9, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Forno Cultura (609 King St. West)

Inspected on: January 10, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: January 11, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Katsuya (6048 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: January 11, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tim Hortons (603 Davenport Rd.)