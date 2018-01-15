This Week on DineSafe: Ali Baba's, Tim Hortons, Gold Stone Noodle, Starbucks

This week on DineSafe both Tim Hortons and Starbucks landed in hot water with city health inspectors. If that's not bad enough, a Chinatown restaurant was also shuttered due to gross unsanitary conditions.
Discover what other Toronto restaurants racked up infractions on DineSafe this week.
- Inspected on: January 8, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to prevent gross unsanitary conditions and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: January 8, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.
- Inspected on: January 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: January 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 3, Significant: 6, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Starbucks (1320 Castlefield Ave.)
- Inspected on: January 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 9, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 10, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Ali Baba's (768 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: January 11, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 4, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Katsuya (6048 Yonge St.)
- Inspected on: January 11, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 11, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.