Rose and Sons restaurant is transforming into a deli

The Rose and Sons restaurant on Dupont is closing down – albeit temporarily – to transform itself from a fancy brunch spot into a proper delicatessen.

"Tonight is the last night of Rose and Sons as you know it," wrote chef and owner Anthony Rose on Instagram yesterday. "We are closing tonight for a WEEK and will RE OPEN on the 18th."

"We will re open w the same GREAT PEOPLE. SAME GREAT PLACE. NEW MENU. Come check out the New Direction," he continued. "You will not be DELIappointed."

Good one, Hahahaha.

Prior to announcing the news in his monthly newsletter, Rose had been hinting about the forthcoming changes to his restaurant on Instagram.

"As of today we have officially given back our Three Stars to @michelinguide," reads a post from Tuesday. "Just want to get back to basics."

Rose revealed in his newsletter during a fictional interview with Anderson Cooper that bacon and eggs will be taken off the menu. When it reopens, he told fake Cooper, his restaurant at Dupont and St. George will be called "Rose and Sons The Delicatessen."

A post shared by Rose And Sons | Dupont Street (@roseandsons) on Jan 9, 2018 at 9:03am PST

At this re-imagined spot, Toronto can look forward to menu items such as "pastrami, pickled and smoked at Big Crow," potato and onion knishes, reuben fries, kishka and gravy, cheesecake, challah, steamies, fried chicken and "my mother's matzoh ball soup."

Drink options will include everything from classic New York egg creams and black cherry soda with whisky to something called "purple Jesus."