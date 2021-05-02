Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cold brew coffee toronto

15 cold brew coffee in Toronto that'll cool you down when the warm weather comes

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Cold brew coffee in Toronto will keep you cool and caffeinated on even the hottest, most humid days of the year. You can find this concentrated beverage (it's coffee brewed with cold water, instead of hot) at indie cafes all around the city.

Here are my picks for the top places to grab cold brew coffee in Toronto.

Station Cold Brew Horner

You can't think of cold brew coffee in Toronto without thinking of Station. Go directly to the source and grab some brews from Station's Etobicoke headquarters. Or, find this Toronto creation at grocery stores, small markets and cafes all over the country.

Dark Horse Espresso Canary District

This local mini chain sells bottles of its very own cold brew at all of its locations. Drink it straight or pour it over a glass of ice for further refreshment.

Pilot Coffee on Ossington

This local coffee roaster sells its cold brew in cans at all of its retail locations including Te Aro. You can also order four-packs online in case you need to stock up.

Cold Brew Toronto

Cold brew from Pilot is ready to be cracked opened and poured. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Reunion Island

There are lots of options for those craving cold brew at this Roncesvalles cafe. Get yours over ice or, if you're feeling adventurous, try a cold brew tonic or cold brew mint julep.

De Mello Coffee

If you're in the Yonge and Eglinton area, a stop at this cafe is a must. On hot days, cold brew made with De Mello's own roasts should hit the spot.

Sam James on Ossington

This popular coffee shop chain has locations all across the city. That means on any given day there's no shortage of cold brew to be had here.

Cold Brew Toronto

Sam James' cold brew is best enjoyed on a hot day. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Coffee Lunar

Besides just ordering the cold brew off the menu of this Rosedale cafe, you can get their 16oz housemade cold brew concentrate to go and make your own coffees at home.

Good Neighbour

Cold brew at this West Queen West spot is brewed using a full five-pound bag of Good Neighbour’s custom Filter Blend over 16 hours for a glass of rocket fuel that’s not at all watered down.

Mofer Coffee

Cold brew at this St. Clair West cafe is prepared over the course of 24 hours in the cafe’s basement using a cold water coffee dripper and filtered water to produce seven-gallon batches.

Cold Brew Toronto

Have cold brew at Mofer Coffee straight up or with a dash of cream. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Neo Coffee Bar on Bay

While you may be visiting this Toronto cafe with multiple locations for their desserts, don't pass up the chance to enjoy the sweet treats with a cold brew coffee on the side. The cafe steeps their coarsely ground house blend for at least 12 hours to make it.

Mos Mos on Bay

This popular cafe has locations all over the city but if you find yourself on Bay you'll be delighed to know that this outpost has four taps for nitro and cold brew drinks.

Stockyards Grind

If you find yourself in the Stockyards District hankering for a cold brew coffee look no further. This cafe uses coarse-ground Brazilian beans, which produces an acidic and punchy cold brew that will keep you caffeinated for the day ahead.

Cold Brew Toronto

Cold brew at Stockyards Grind always hits the spot. Photo by Fareen Karim.

At Origin Coffee

The Istanbul-based coffee roaster's first North American location can be found in Mount Pleasant. Their cold brew is available both instore and online

The Library Specialty Coffee

The Aussie-style coffee shop offers more than just espresso-based and pour-over coffees. Cold brew is available at both their Baldwin Village and West Queen West locations. 

Ethica Coffee Roasters

This cafe located in the Junction Triangle offers a wide array of caffeine-fueled beverages, including cold brew. Order it black or toss in some whole, oat, or lactose-free milk. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Coffee Lunar. With files from Amy Grief and Jaclyn Skrobacky.

Join the conversation Load comments

15 cold brew coffee in Toronto that'll cool you down when the warm weather comes

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Latest in Eat & Drink

One of Toronto's sweetest shops is run by a 6th-generation chocolate-maker

15 cold brew coffee in Toronto that'll cool you down when the warm weather comes

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

50 essential Mexican restaurants in Toronto

Toronto brunch spot hurt by lockdown has turned a storage space into an ice cream joint

Legendary Chinatown restaurants fight for their lives up stairs no one wants to climb

Toronto sushi restaurant accused of hidden camera in the bathroom has closed

Ontario restaurant slammed with negative reviews after denying anti-maskers free food