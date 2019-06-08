The top 10 patios in Leslieville

Patios in Leslieville will have you getting your daily dose of vitamin D on the east side. While Toronto's west side might offer a bevy of boutique hotel rooftop patios and sidewalk spots at popular restaurants, this neighbourhood is much more low-key.

Here are my picks for the top patios in Leslieville.

There's multiple patios and an outdoor tiki bar at this popular Mexican spot, where glowing lantern-esque lights and lampposts illuminate this fun, trendy restaurant.

This back patio harkens to images of cottage life, which pairs perfectly with its seafood menu. If you want to forget that you're smack in the middle of a thriving metropolis, head here and enjoy some oysters by the outdoor fire.

Sit at picnic tables while you're drinking moonshine and chowing down on ribs and wings. Don't worry about getting a sunburn, the umbrellas will keep you nice and shady as you're indulging.

This cafe/bar hybrid has a sweet corner patio looking out onto — you guessed it — the corner of Dundas and Carlaw. The space is equipped with simple patio furniture, awnings and umbrellas to shield you from the sun and a menu stacked with all the summer favourites.

If you're wondering why this restaurant isn't packed at dinnertime, it's because everyone's on the secluded back patio drinking local wine and beer and feasting on a menu with standouts like their New York strip steak.

Saddle up for some drinks and snacks at this Mexican restaurant that boasts two patios with cushy sofas, cushier seating, a massive floral mural, hanging lights and an outdoor bar.

The rooftop patio of this brewery on Eastern Avenue offers a pleasant view while downing craft beers and snacks like potato croquettes and cevapi.

This Irish pub in Toronto has transformed from what once was Ceili Cottage. One of the real stand-outs of the restaurant is the massive sundrenched patio, which is an ideal spot to take down a pint and some schnitzel.

Do what the locals do and eat your Italian on the back patio at this neighbourhood spot. The space is decked out with overhead canopies and ample seating, making it pretty charming.

This place sticks fairly strictly to the French bistro model and sports a sprawling patio with a street view. It's the perfect spot to grab a bite to eat before and after a theatre visit.