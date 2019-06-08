Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 8 hours ago
East Side Social

The top 10 patios in Leslieville

Patios in Leslieville will have you getting your daily dose of vitamin D on the east side. While Toronto's west side might offer a bevy of boutique hotel rooftop patios and sidewalk spots at popular restaurants, this neighbourhood is much more low-key.

Here are my picks for the top patios in Leslieville.

Chula Taberna Mexicana

There's multiple patios and an outdoor tiki bar at this popular Mexican spot, where glowing lantern-esque lights and lampposts illuminate this fun, trendy restaurant. 

Leslieville Patio Toronto

Stay warm and cozy on the Eastside Social patio when the fireplace is on. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Eastside Social

This back patio harkens to images of cottage life, which pairs perfectly with its seafood menu. If you want to forget that you're smack in the middle of a thriving metropolis, head here and enjoy some oysters by the outdoor fire.

Leslieville Patio Toronto

Barbecue and sunshine are a match made in heaven on the patio at Blackjack BBQ. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Blackjack BBQ

Sit at picnic tables while you're drinking moonshine and chowing down on ribs and wings. Don't worry about getting a sunburn, the umbrellas will keep you nice and shady as you're indulging.

Leslieville Patio Toronto

Dundas and Carlaw is a hot spot in Leslieville during the summer. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Dundas and Carlaw

This cafe/bar hybrid has a sweet corner patio looking out onto — you guessed it — the corner of Dundas and Carlaw. The space is equipped with simple patio furniture, awnings and umbrellas to shield you from the sun and a menu stacked with all the summer favourites.

Leslieville Patio Toronto

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city when you sit on the Brooklyn Tavern patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Brooklyn Tavern

If you're wondering why this restaurant isn't packed at dinnertime, it's because everyone's on the secluded back patio drinking local wine and beer and feasting on a menu with standouts like their New York strip steak.

Leslieville Patio Toronto

Patios in Toronto don't get much nicer than the one at Barrio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Barrio

Saddle up for some drinks and snacks at this Mexican restaurant that boasts two patios with cushy sofas, cushier seating, a massive floral mural, hanging lights and an outdoor bar.

Leslieville Patio Toronto

Take in the views of Leslieville on the Rorschach Brewing patio. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Rorschach Brewing

The rooftop patio of this brewery on Eastern Avenue offers a pleasant view while downing craft beers and snacks like potato croquettes and cevapi.

Leslieville Patio Toronto

Soak up on the sunshine on The Burren Pub patio on a hot summer day. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

The Burren Pub

This Irish pub in Toronto has transformed from what once was Ceili Cottage. One of the real stand-outs of the restaurant is the massive sundrenched patio, which is an ideal spot to take down a pint and some schnitzel. 

Leslieville Patio Toronto

Frankie's Italian patio comes with a pop of colour. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Frankie's Italian

Do what the locals do and eat your Italian on the back patio at this neighbourhood spot. The space is decked out with overhead canopies and ample seating, making it pretty charming.

Leslieville Patio Toronto

Gare de l'Est has a great patio for people watching. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Gare de l'Est

This place sticks fairly strictly to the French bistro model and sports a sprawling patio with a street view. It's the perfect spot to grab a bite to eat before and after a theatre visit.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Chula Taberna Mexicana

