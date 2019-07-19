The top 10 burgers in Scarborough

Scarborough is home to some truly excellent burgers that could totally fill up an episode of Diners, Drive-ins & Dives. From nostalgic institutions to big halal burger chains, you'll find flame-licked beef patties throughout this borough that'll make your mouth water.

Here are my picks for the top burgers in Scarborough.

Here's another Scarborough institution that hasn't changed a bit. Hamburgers are charcoal-grilled and toppings are applied to order and include a line-up of standards. There's relish, mustard, ketchup, tomatoes, pickles and onions, both raw and sauteed.

This retro drive-in serves up a nostalgic menu featuring hamburgers, cheese dogs, gyros and steak on a kaiser. Locals may argue that Johnny's is better, but you can't go wrong with either.

This burger joint has been been kicking it old-school since 1970. It covers your basic burger cravings and also features more extreme options. There's a double-decker grilled cheese burger in addition to the Canadiana with bacon, peameal, poutine and pulled pork.

The Juicy Lucy is probably the most famous menu item from this burger shop on Lawrence. Instead of your typical cheeseburger, this beef patty has a hunk of cheese at its core that oozes out as you eat it.

If you're looking for an over-the-top burger joint in Scarborough, look no further than this halal burger chain. They stack their burgers high and top them with waterfalls of melting cheese.

This institution has been in business for nearly five decades and has earned a loyal following for its big, beefy eight-ounce MOJO burger piled with American cheese and bacon. You can add on the standard array of toppings including, ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles by request.

This family-run diner dishes out delicious char-grilled singles or doubles on a bun. Mama's Signature is a showstopper featuring beef patties with crispy, bubbly cheese dressed with bacon, caramelized onions and your choice of fresh toppings from the counter.

The pub has a steampunk vibe filled with tons of knick-knacks and little games from that era. On the menu you'll find an array of burger offerings like a traditional and ones topped with blue cheese and bacon.

The classic old school dinner is doing a take on classic burger served with fries and a little coleslaw and pickle. The no-frills burger is homemade and juicy.

Whether you're craving a charbroiled burger at 3 p.m. or 3 a.m., this popular diner has you covered. They've got your standard cheeseburgers along with ones topped with mozzarella and sautéed mushrooms.