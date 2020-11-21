The top 5 Cuban sandwiches in Toronto

Cuban sandwiches aren't that common in Toronto but we do have some tasty ones. Find versions stacked with roasted pork, grilled ham, cheese, mustard and pickles and others that layer on genoa salami or sliced avocado.

Here are my picks for the top Cuban sandwiches in Toronto.

For a classic Cubano sandwich head to any of the three locations of this Cuban-style diner. The pressed sandwich is crafted with layers of sliced ham, sous vide pork shoulder and gruyere cheese then finished with red onion, cornichon, grainy mustard and chipotle mayo.

Find a mighty fine cubano sandwich on the rotating menu of sandwich offerings at this cafe in Roncesvalles Village. Pork shoulder is roasted for five hours and gets combined with ham, mozzarella, full Kosher sour pickles, and “yellownaise,” just mayo and mustard together.

It's all about Cuban cuisine at this restaurant on Steeles in Scaborough. A must-try is their The El Cubano sandwich. It's a classic Cuban hot pressed sandwich on crunchy bread with melty swiss, roasted pork, ham, and pickles and mustard.

This unassuming Koreatown cafe and convenience store makes a mean Cuban sandwich to go. The El Cubano here is loaded with black forest ham, Genoa salami, porchetta, guacamole, cheese, and pickles.

This Dundas West brunch spot is home to a Cubano sandwich featuring roasted pork, ham and cheddar on sourdough with classic condiments; mustard, pickles, and aioli. Each order includes salad or rosti potatoes on the side.