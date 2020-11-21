Eat & Drink
Cuban Sandwich Toronto

The top 5 Cuban sandwiches in Toronto

Cuban sandwiches aren't that common in Toronto but we do have some tasty ones. Find versions stacked with roasted pork, grilled ham, cheese, mustard and pickles and others that layer on genoa salami or sliced avocado.

Here are my picks for the top Cuban sandwiches in Toronto.

La Cubana on Ossington

For a classic Cubano sandwich head to any of the three locations of this Cuban-style diner. The pressed sandwich is crafted with layers of sliced ham, sous vide pork shoulder and gruyere cheese then finished with red onion, cornichon, grainy mustard and chipotle mayo.

The Merseyside

Find a mighty fine cubano sandwich on the rotating menu of sandwich offerings at this cafe in Roncesvalles Village. Pork shoulder is roasted for five hours and gets combined with ham, mozzarella, full Kosher sour pickles, and “yellownaise,” just mayo and mustard together.

Cuban Sandwich Toronto

It's a real treat when this sandwich special is available at The Merseyside. Photo by Jesse Milns.

El Habanero & Churrobar

It's all about Cuban cuisine at this restaurant on Steeles in Scaborough. A must-try is their The El Cubano sandwich. It's a classic Cuban hot pressed sandwich on crunchy bread with melty swiss, roasted pork, ham, and pickles and mustard.

Cuban Sandwich Toronto

The sandwiches at El Habanero at toasted to perfection. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Ave Maria Latin Cafe

This unassuming Koreatown cafe and convenience store makes a mean Cuban sandwich to go. The El Cubano here is loaded with black forest ham, Genoa salami, porchetta, guacamole, cheese, and pickles.

The Federal

This Dundas West brunch spot is home to a Cubano sandwich featuring roasted pork, ham and cheddar on sourdough with classic condiments; mustard, pickles, and aioli. Each order includes salad or rosti potatoes on the side.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at La Cubana

