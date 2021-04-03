The top 5 vegan poutine in Toronto

Vegan poutine in Toronto means everyone can partake in one of Canada's most iconic snacks. These restaurants have swapped cheese curds and beef or chicken gravy for meatless and dairy-free alternatives that don't disappoint.

Here are my picks for the top spots for vegan poutine in Toronto.

The World Food Market vendor is all about vegan comfort food. They're known for their poutine, which includes flavours like BBQ and macaroni and cheese and is topped with mushroom gravy and vegan cheese curds made from sunflower seeds.

Poutine is on the menu on at both the Little Italy and Bloorcourt locations of this vegan favourite. Fresh-cut fries are smothered with Daiya cheese and rosemary gravy.

Toronto's most popular local vegan restaurant boasts locations all over the city. On the menu you'll find a number of tasty vegan items including their poutine which features your choice of regular and sweet potato fries with mushroom gravy and fresh "cheese" sauce.

The restaurant on Wilson in North York is notorious for their psychedelic Insta-worthy "Unicorn Poutine" topped with rainbow curds and gravy. What you may not know is that they also have a vgean option with vegan cheese and vegan gravy on the menu.

The plant-based restaurant on Queen West is on a mission to make eating veggies fun. While you may visit for their burgers and sandwiches don't pass up the chance to order up their poutine which tops fries with cashew cheese sauce and organic mushroom gravy.