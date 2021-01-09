The top 20 chocolate shops in Toronto by neighbourhood

Eat & Drink
Chocolate shops in Toronto will sweeten up your day - no matter if there's an occasion worthy of celebration or not. These sweet spots are stocked with artful bonbons, bars and delectable desserts, not to mention gift-worthy wares, ballotins, and heart shaped boxes.

Here are my picks for the top chocolate shops in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

Stubbe Chocolate on Dupont is stocked with a tempting selection of truffles, bonbons, chocolate bars, and cakes.

Baby Point

Located on Jane, COCO Crafted Organic Chocolates is the ultimate specialty chocolate shop offering up chocolates of all flavours, shapes, sizes and colours.

Bayview and Leaside

Home to one of the largest selections of chocolates, Chocolate Messenger has been making natural goodies in the Swiss tradition since 1985.

Beaches

Chocolate-dipped popcorn and pretzels, nut clusters and chocolates filled with ganache are what's in stock at Chocolate by Wickerhead on Queen East.

Corso Italia

ChocoSol chocolate bars can be found at retailers citywide, but to see where the magic happens, take a trip to the St. Clair outlet.

Danforth

Avoca is a mother-daughter operation where you'll find a line-up of hand-made confections crafted from high quality ingredients. 

Danforth East

Mary's Brigadeiro is where you'll discover the most beautiful traditional Brazilian truffles made by hand in a variety of flavours.

Chocolate Shops Toronto

Grab a bar next time you visit Soul Chocolate. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Don Mills

Lovers of Lindt chocolate can find the Lindt Chocolate Shop located at the CF Shops at Don Mills. The shop is home to an assortment of decadent chocolates and a ton of gift options.

East Chinatown

Soul Chocolate on Gerrard makes their own small batch chocolate at their little shop. They also sell coffee and chocolate drinks.

Etobicoke

The indulgent selection of sweets at Sweet Olenka's Lakeshore location includes truffles, baked goods and chocolate-dipped ice cream bars. Yum!

Junction

Chocolate peanut butter cookies, melted chocolate truffle cakes, and rum butter bonbons all vie for attention at Delight. The retail operation on Dundas Street West is known for its chocolates, ice creams and other handmade delectables.

King West

Bean-to-bar chocolatier Soma is home to some of the world's best chocolate, and this boutique on King is a great place to sample the goods. Find single-origin bars, handmade truffles, gelato, and hot cocoa drinks.

Little Italy

The Candy Bar is this neighbourhood's go-to for a range of Canadian and international bars including hard-to-find imports.

Mount Pleasant

Almond crisps, chocolate marzipan, chewy caramels and sesame treats are among the different chocolates on offer at Ambiance Chocolat.

Roncesvalles Village

Satisfy your sweet tooth with artisan chocolate bars, truffles, barks and chocolate-dipped everything at The Chocolateria.

Rosedale

Along with fine sandwiches and pre-made sweets, find Nadege Patisserie on Yonge carrying a decadent array of chocolate bonbons and bars.

Chocolate Shops Toronto

The chocolates found at Lion Coffee are almost too pretty to eat. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

St. Clair West

Lion Coffee is an adorable cafe where Chocolat de Kat is made and retailed. The shop is the ultimate source for paint-splattered gems in flavours like yuzu. 

Upper Beaches

Chocollata is a family-run confectionery that offers gourmet bite-size brigadeiros in an array of flavours.

West Queen West

The Grand Order of Divine Sweets is known for making over-the-top desserts. Sink your teeth into items like chocolate Pokeballs, hot chocolate bombs and lavender chocolate bars.

Yonge & Bloor

DeMeersan Belgian Chocolate offers luxury, handmade Belgian chocolate in Cumberland Terrace. The countertop display is littered with a variety of chocolate that will have you drooling.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Nadege

