The top 5 Jewish brunch in Toronto

Jewish brunch in Toronto doesn't feature any bacon, but you'll still leave the table satisfied and full. Bagels and lox is a menu staple, but the options don't end there. Look for eggs poached in simmering tomato sauce or fried with verscht and onions.

Here are my picks for the top Jewish brunch in Toronto.

You can find locations of the popular chain in the Financial District and Richmond Hill. A must-try on their menu of classic Israeli brunch items is their halloumi shakshuka. Eggs are baked in a tomato sauce and topped with big hunks of squeaky cheese and spinach. Yum!

Serving up Jewish-style comfort foods since 1912, this restaurant on Lawrence Ave. West has over a century of experience serving chopped herring, falafel, and blintzes. At breakfast, find eggs served with smoked salmon, nova lox platters and hearty bowls of split pea soup.

The popular Thornhill deli looks like it hasn't changed since it opened in in the 1980s. Nosh on offerings of eggs and onions, cheese blintzes and cream cheese and lox bagels in the a.m.

On Sundays, this cafe in Little Italy pulls out all the stops, serving up the "Bella! Did Ya Eat?" buffet. The feast includes challah french toast, latkes with sour cream and apple sauce, gefilte fish, smoked salmon, salads, and an assortment of sweets.

Brunch is served Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at this Annex restaurant. Stuff your face with classic Jewish morning staples of verscht and eggs, shakshuka, and falafel pita.