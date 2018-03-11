Eat & Drink
Filipino brunch Toronto

The top 5 Filipino brunch in Toronto

The top Filipino brunch in Toronto are spots that put their own spin on your fave silog. Affordable Filipino meals like fried eggs with sausages and garlic rice make the perfect trifecta to go with a coffee for your weekend brunch.

Here are my picks for the top Filipino brunch in Toronto.

Lamesa

Serving modern twists on traditional Filipino food, this Queen West restaurant has a weekend brunch with menu options like longanisa- cured salmon bennies and a silog with boneless bangus, cassava hash and a classic garlic rice. 

Dolly’s

Though its best known as a mojito bar, this eclectic Bloordale Village spot also has brunch on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a longanisa sausage silog and another with beef short ribs. You can also get some beef sinigang soup or try the sio pao – Filipino steamed buns.

Chelsea’s

This grocery store-meets-hot food counter in the Pape Village serves breakfast all day. Choose from 11 silog options from milkfish to tapsilog, all served with an egg, and free coffee. They also carry all day American breakfasts – but who needs waffles when you have lumpia.

Ritz

It may look like an all-American diner but this restaurant in East York is about homemade Filipino foods. Their biggest sellers are their super affordable breakfasts – meals like longsilog come with eggs, salad, and sweet Filipino sausages, which you can order with a side of potato rosti.

Bangku

Located just south of Lawrence on Bathurst, this little counter specializes in quick silogs that come with the usual sides plus atchara – a sweet and sour green papaya dish that’s perfect for offsetting your fried lechon kawali and fatty tocino.

Lead photo by

Morris Lum at Lamesa

