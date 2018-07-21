The top 10 cheap sangria in Toronto

Cheap sangria in Toronto is as easy to love as it to drink. This budget-friendly beverage is an ideal summer refreshment best enjoyed on patios and shared amongst friends.

Here are my picks for where to drink cheap sangria in Toronto.

Pretty much the cheapest pitcher you’ll find in the city, this Little Italy dive bar has Sangria Wednesdays with big ol’ 60 oz pitchers for just $10.62

This Chinatown classic has a dependable sangria recipe that you can get in a pint for just 5.75, or a pitcher for $15.50.

Specializing in all things sangria, this Roncy spot has $5.50 pints and $15.75 pitchers which you can boost up with liquor like Grand Marnier or Peach Schnapps for an extra $2.95.

The Madi will always be the place to party hard at cheap prices. For $9.73 you’ll get an 18 oz of sangria while $16.37 will get you a litre.

Both the Koreatown location and the Little Italy version of this casual bar offer cheap sangria to go with their casual pub food; it’s $6.75 for a pint or $18.75 for a pitcher.

This popular bakery, cafe and bar in the Annex gives new reason to come out on Tuesdays instead of Sundays with sangria specials on pitchers for $16.95.

It may have a new location in Little Italy but its prices are still as cheap as its old Annex spot, where you can get a whole pitcher of sangria for $15.

Celebrate Sundays at this carefree bar on College St. where the day of rest is best for drinking $5.95 pints and $16.75 pitcher of your fave red or white mix.

Sipping on sangria on this Kensington patio is a classic summertime move. It’s $17 for pitcher, or $6.75 per pint of this addictively good beverage.

This iconic Toronto dive bar may not always be the cheapest on the list (it’s still always affordable) but it always makes up for the difference in quantity. It’s $7.95 for a pint or $23.90 for a whole 60 oz pitcher.