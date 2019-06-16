10 dessert spots for a first date in Toronto

Dessert on a first date in Toronto need not be the romantic finale. On the contrary, a sweet-centric meet up can be a great way to break the ice without committing to more than a couple hours of awkward conversation.

Here are some dessert spots for a first date in Toronto.

This late night haunt at Yonge & Bloor oozes romance. The dim lighting is the perfect atmosphere to get to know your date over rich cakes, seasonal pies and cheesecake no matter the time. No, really—it's open 24 hours.

Sweet dumplings, shaved ice, and toast slathered in condensed milk are favourites at this late night Taiwanese dessert house with locations all over the GTA. The casual setting is ideal for a little one-on-one time.

If you're both matcha lovers then a visit to this patisserie near Yonge & Wellesley will certainly be a treat. The space has plenty of seating for you two to indulge on crunchy eclairs, matcha cream puffs and full-on dessert platters.

Tucked away around the northeast corner of College and Manning is where you'll find this fun retro ice cream parlour. Spoil your date with scoops of ice cream, banana splits and out-of-this-world milkshakes.

If you want to treat your date to a big 'ol bowl of bingsu, this Scarborough restaurant is your spot. This beautifully presented shaved ice dessert from Korea will not only visually impress, it's also tasty and can easily be shared between the two of you.

If you find yourself on a first date with a chocoholic, a visit to any one of the Cacao 70's outposts is in order. This Montreal import is a chocolate-lover's heaven, so get ready to fill up on hot chocolate, chocolate pizzas, and of course, fondue.

The original Dessert Lady spot in Yorkville has no seating, so bring your future significant other to the Yonge & Bloor location instead. It's an intimate space and doles out delectably-dense cakes by the slice. They are also licensed if you want to add booze into the mix.

Impress your boo thing with desserts that are almost too pretty to eat at this patisserie in Markham. Their fruit-shaped cakes here are a work of art, and they're tasty too.

Make your way to the Distillery District to discover this cafe, bar and donut shop all in one. They serve mini donuts alongside coffee, cocktails, beer and wine so whether you just want to load up on goodies and caffeine or get intimate over wine, all your bases are covered.

Hong Kong-style milk tea and Kanten jelly noodles are just a few of the dishes you can enjoy at this adorable Harbord Village spot. Satisfy your sweet tooth with treats a little off the beaten path. It will be just one more thing to talk about.