Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
first date toronto

10 dessert spots for a first date in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Dessert on a first date in Toronto need not be the romantic finale. On the contrary, a sweet-centric meet up can be a great way to break the ice without committing to more than a couple hours of awkward conversation.

Here are some dessert spots for a first date in Toronto.

7 West

This late night haunt at Yonge & Bloor oozes romance. The dim lighting is the perfect atmosphere to get to know your date over rich cakes, seasonal pies and cheesecake no matter the time. No, really—it's open 24 hours.

Sugar Marmalade

Sweet dumplings, shaved ice, and toast slathered in condensed milk are favourites at this late night Taiwanese dessert house with locations all over the GTA. The casual setting is ideal for a little one-on-one time.

Tsujiri Patisserie

If you're both matcha lovers then a visit to this patisserie near Yonge & Wellesley will certainly be a treat. The space has plenty of seating for you two to indulge on crunchy eclairs, matcha cream puffs and full-on dessert platters. 

The Big Chill

Tucked away around the northeast corner of College and Manning is where you'll find this fun retro ice cream parlour. Spoil your date with scoops of ice cream, banana splits and out-of-this-world milkshakes.

Dear Fro

If you want to treat your date to a big 'ol bowl of bingsu, this Scarborough restaurant is your spot. This beautifully presented shaved ice dessert from Korea will not only visually impress, it's also tasty and can easily be shared between the two of you.

Cacao 70

If you find yourself on a first date with a chocoholic, a visit to any one of the Cacao 70's outposts is in order. This Montreal import is a chocolate-lover's heaven, so get ready to fill up on hot chocolate, chocolate pizzas, and of course, fondue.

Dessert Lady Cafe

The original Dessert Lady spot in Yorkville has no seating, so bring your future significant other to the Yonge & Bloor location instead. It's an intimate space and doles out delectably-dense cakes by the slice. They are also licensed if you want to add booze into the mix.

Unicorn Patisserie

Impress your boo thing with desserts that are almost too pretty to eat at this patisserie in Markham. Their fruit-shaped cakes here are a work of art, and they're tasty too. 

Flipside Donuts

Make your way to the Distillery District to discover this cafe, bar and donut shop all in one. They serve mini donuts alongside coffee, cocktails, beer and wine so whether you just want to load up on goodies and caffeine or get intimate over wine, all your bases are covered. 

The Dessert Kitchen

Hong Kong-style milk tea and Kanten jelly noodles are just a few of the dishes you can enjoy at this adorable Harbord Village spot. Satisfy your sweet tooth with treats a little off the beaten path. It will be just one more thing to talk about.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Dessert Lady Cafe. With files from Jaclyn Skrobacky and Liora Ipsum.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 dessert spots for a first date in Toronto

10 farms to pick your own fruit and vegetables near Toronto

Rules and legal date of cannabis edibles in Ontario just announced

There's a massive Greek festival in Toronto and it's not Taste of the Danforth

These restaurants in Toronto serve Halifax-style donair

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Palgong Tea, Mugi, Lourdes, Par-Tee Putt, TSR Snack Bar

Tim Hortons is officially serving Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches in Toronto

The top 50 ice cream in Toronto right now