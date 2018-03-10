The top 5 places to drink absinthe in Toronto

The top places to drink Absinthe in Toronto are where to go to chase the green fairy. Pour this highly intoxicating drink from a classic Absinthe fountain with a cube of sugar to full experience this French phenomenon.

Here are my picks for the top places to drink Absinthe in Toronto.

Head upstairs to this Little Italy absintherie’s parlour for an immersive absinthe experience. This belle epoque-themed area houses 12 types of absinthe, some served from the traditional fountain, and a sommelier who will be happy to educate you on this this cloudy drink.

This Queen West spot is a witchery – yes, you read that right – so it only makes sense they’d also carry this magical drink. Providing one of the best pouring shows on this list, different varieties of absinthe come with the whole deal: of sugar, smoke, and flames.

You won’t spot this menu right away, but ask for the absinthe list and this French bistro near West Queen West will hand you a selection of eight absinthe types, served in one ounce pours.

Offering a modern French dining experience in the Distillery District, this restaurant has absinthe pouring from fountains in one ounce servings, plus a deadly cocktail called the Distillery Sazerac which has a bite of American Lucid Absinthe.

Specializing in cocktails, this Queen West bar carries Absinthe from the France and Czech Republic like Hill’s Genuine, which is actually more of a blue colour but just as potent as the green stuff.