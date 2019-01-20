Eat & Drink
The top 10 cheap eats on St. Clair West

Cheap eats are in plentiful supply on St. Clair West, but these are some of the places that’ll blow your mind for only a few bucks. Mexican, Jamaican, Italian and Middle Eastern are just the beginning.

Here are my picks for the top cheap eats on St. Clair West. 

Itacate

Tacos made the old fashioned way before your eyes as well as other Mexican delights are light on the wallet at this spot hidden in a butcher shop near Oakwood. 

Lox + Schmear

Save your dollars and go for a basic but yummy plain bagel or one with cream cheese for less than five or really splurge on a fancy bagel with house smoked salmon for almost $10 at this spot right near Glenholme.

El Sazon

Filling tamales are just $5 at this low key Mexican place near Earlscourt, and there’s no end to the other savoury and sweet options for equally fair prices at this combination bakery and restaurant. 

King’s Tacos

Get giant portions of tacos, quesadillas and other popular Mexican items from this place not far from Dufferin. 

Sea Witch Fish & Chips

Some of the city’s best fish and chips also happens to be some of the cheapest at this restaurant near Christie.

Tenoch

Meaty Mexican sandwiches as well as giant burritos are super affordable from this place right at Oakwood. 

Starving Artist

Brunches from this outpost of a popular spot at Lauder aren’t as expensive as many of the others in the city, with most small dessert-style waffles ringing in at under $10.

Tre Mari

There are exceptional deals on Italian hot table favourites like lasagna, arancini, pasta and pizza at this emporium close to Earlscourt. 

Chamsine

Many agree this middle eastern spot near Vaughan makes some of the best cheap eats in the city, not just on st Clair. Fill up on falafel for just $6.99 for a plate.

Albert’s Real Jamaican

Island classics like oxtail and patties won’t break the bank at this spot close to Vaughan. 

Hector Vasquez at Itacate

