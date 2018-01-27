The top 10 cheap Chinese restaurants in Markham and Richmond Hill

Cheap Chinese restaurants in Markham and Richmond Hill are sure staples in the community. Whether you're craving seafood, congee, or Hong Kong-style eats, these spots are bound to serve it at affordable prices.

Here are my picks for cheap Chinese restaurants in Markham and Richmond Hill.

The tall green exterior of this Markham institution is a sight for sore eyes when driving along Woodbine Road. With a menu so good it's branched out with a location downtown, the curry and Hong Kong-style food here will make both your stomach and your wallet feel good.

The outside of this Richmond Hill restaurant may be understated but the shrimp wontons inside will make you rethink the word scrumptious. Of course the noodles here are tasty too, and will cost you less than a John A. Macdonald (that's $10).

The go-to place for Hakka in Markham, you'll be pleased to find belly-warming portions of chili chicken, chow mein, and pakoras. Not only are they cheap here, they're also halal.

Even in the mecca of cheap Chinese eats, this congee chain still holds its own in the Chinese community. An extensive menu plus consistent service and food quality make this inexpensive restaurant a true gem.

From morning until evening, this Markham restaurant stays serving affordable meals. Whether you're going for dim sum or for a classic 10-course banquet, Spring Villa is the place to go when feasting with family and friends.

One of the best dumpling spots in Markham and Richmond Hill, this small spot serves up affordable, traditional Beijing-style dumplings and an authentic green onion pancake (not the flat kind).

Hong Kong-style set meals are available here, some for just under $5. With a clean interior and decent selection, Ocean is one of those places you go for lunch when you're feeling some frugal eats.

It gets busy here, and for good reason – the prices are fantastic and the portions are huge. Congee is always a good idea at Keung's but their general menu of Canto eats makes them one one of the most popular spots in Markham.

At most places, Hong Kong-style lunch deals accompanied with milk tea are made available between 3 and 5 p.m., but at House of Garden the specials are $5.99 and start at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Start early, eat more.

Dim sum here is cheap, and some of the best in the area. After several renovations, this place has finally settled into its own and now provides a spacious dining area and good service. Head to the karaoke lounge next door afterwards to dance off the meal.