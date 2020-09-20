Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Bakery Outlet Toronto

10 bakery factory outlet stores in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bakery factory outlet stores in Toronto offer their glorious goods at discounted prices. They tend to carry overstocked and slightly imperfect products to the undiscerning shopper looking for the absolute best price on baked goods.

Here are some bakery factory outlet stores in Toronto.

Peek Freans Cookie Outlet

Rejoice, there are cookies to be had. The Cookie Outlet, as it is known to regulars, is a haven of bagged, misshaped delights, many of which can be purchased with nothing more than couch-cushion change.

B&A Bakery

This Scarborough outlet is where you'll find cheap bread in every form with a lovely scent that emanates right down the street. This is probably the worst place in Toronto for people on a low carb diet, with fresh loaves from the bakery selling for way cheaper then what you'd pay at your local grocer.

Future Bakery Factory Outlet

The company infamous for its rye bread boasts an outlet shop in Etobicoke. You'll also find baguettes, pastries and cakes at wholesale prices.

Patty King

This outlet in Scarborough sells hot, fresh patties, along with jerk chicken, oxtail, and other Jamaican staples. But the real draw for bargain-seekers are the patties available in bulk.

Dimpflmeier Bakery

You may recognize their breads from your local grocery store but this Etobicoke outlet is where you can buy them straight from the source. Bagels, pastries, breads and pretzels can found throughout the massive factory outlet at prices that will fit any budget.

Ace Bakery

The Hafis Road location is the only one with its own small cafe attached. It's the perfect chance to sample the breads before purchasing them from the bakery. You'll find a wide variety of freshly baked, all-natural and preservative-free Ace bread at prices cheaper than the grocery store.

Athens Pastries Factory Outlet

This bakery has multiple locations across Toronto and the GTA, but the sprawling factory outlet can be found on Banigan Drive. While it's only open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., it's worth the visit for authentic Greek treats.

Dufflet Wholesale Bakery

Their head office also doubles as a wholesale bakery outlet. Sadly, retail purchases of their baked food are not available at this location. Instead, all wholesale orders must be placed a minimum of one day prior and you can pick them up at the store.

Weston Bakeries Limited

Formerly on Logan Avenue in Leslieville, the massive outlet space in Etobicoke consistently offers great deals on both their wide variety of freshly baked loaves and desserts.

Shasha Bread Co.

Here's another factory outlet that can be found in Etobicoke. Their retail operations run Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and their organic breads and ginger snaps are available here at slightly cheaper prices than what you'd find at local grocers and health food stores.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Dimpflmeier

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Buck-a-shuck oyster deals in Toronto by day of the week

10 bakery factory outlet stores in Toronto

Food banks in Toronto see surge in demand from families with children

This is where to get Filipino brioche buns in Toronto

The top 35 burgers in Toronto by neighbourhood

This is the Toronto restaurant that used to be where Sneaky Dee's is now

The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this fall

Popular Toronto bar closing due to rent increase