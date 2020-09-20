10 bakery factory outlet stores in Toronto

Bakery factory outlet stores in Toronto offer their glorious goods at discounted prices. They tend to carry overstocked and slightly imperfect products to the undiscerning shopper looking for the absolute best price on baked goods.

Here are some bakery factory outlet stores in Toronto.

Rejoice, there are cookies to be had. The Cookie Outlet, as it is known to regulars, is a haven of bagged, misshaped delights, many of which can be purchased with nothing more than couch-cushion change.

This Scarborough outlet is where you'll find cheap bread in every form with a lovely scent that emanates right down the street. This is probably the worst place in Toronto for people on a low carb diet, with fresh loaves from the bakery selling for way cheaper then what you'd pay at your local grocer.

The company infamous for its rye bread boasts an outlet shop in Etobicoke. You'll also find baguettes, pastries and cakes at wholesale prices.

This outlet in Scarborough sells hot, fresh patties, along with jerk chicken, oxtail, and other Jamaican staples. But the real draw for bargain-seekers are the patties available in bulk.

You may recognize their breads from your local grocery store but this Etobicoke outlet is where you can buy them straight from the source. Bagels, pastries, breads and pretzels can found throughout the massive factory outlet at prices that will fit any budget.

The Hafis Road location is the only one with its own small cafe attached. It's the perfect chance to sample the breads before purchasing them from the bakery. You'll find a wide variety of freshly baked, all-natural and preservative-free Ace bread at prices cheaper than the grocery store.

This bakery has multiple locations across Toronto and the GTA, but the sprawling factory outlet can be found on Banigan Drive. While it's only open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., it's worth the visit for authentic Greek treats.

Their head office also doubles as a wholesale bakery outlet. Sadly, retail purchases of their baked food are not available at this location. Instead, all wholesale orders must be placed a minimum of one day prior and you can pick them up at the store.

Formerly on Logan Avenue in Leslieville, the massive outlet space in Etobicoke consistently offers great deals on both their wide variety of freshly baked loaves and desserts.

Here's another factory outlet that can be found in Etobicoke. Their retail operations run Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and their organic breads and ginger snaps are available here at slightly cheaper prices than what you'd find at local grocers and health food stores.