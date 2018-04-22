You can make your own wine and beer in Toronto

The places to make your own wine or beer in Toronto are where grownups go for fun, because adult-ing doesn't get much better than customizing your own alcohol. Not only that, prices are ridiculously cheap – always a good thing when it comes to boozy beverages.

Here's a roundup of places to make your own wine and beer in Toronto.

Beer

The hottest addition the Aleyards District, this brewery in the Stockyards allows amateurs and homebrewers to use their facilities (under supervision, of course) to brew 10 gallon batches (40 litres) of their own beer, and possibly pour it from one of their 12 taps too.

This home brewing supply store by Sheppard and Allen Road runs classes for beginner and intermediate beer makers. Their sessions will teach you how to make your own beer from scratch with raw ingredients: after three to four hours, you'll have your own batch of brewski to take home.

Wine

There's over 40 types of wine to choose from at this award-winning craft wine store by Dufferin and the 401. Save tons of money and come out with a wine that supposedly has one-seventh the preservatives of commercial wine.

You can make wine with the team behind the Ossington favourite Macedo Wine Grape Juice Ltd. or at their locations on Caledonia and Dufferin too. These longtime wine pros will have your wines ready to bottle between five to seven weeks.

This Etobicoke winery makes 23 litres at a time and boast a wine filtering process that uses industrial 10-pad filters; they also offer reds, whites plus rosés.

Located by Bayview and Sheppard, this on-premise wine maker accepts walk-ins, and will have your chosen wine ready to be bottled after either four, six, or eight weeks.

Beer and Wine

Also offering cider and mead, this bottling service on the Danforth will help you customize your beer if you have a particular taste you're looking for, and wine is made from their award-winning Grapemasters grapes.

This Richmond Hill spot offers the option to fill your batch of wine into 5-litre bags or boxes instead of bottles, though they have those too. Beers are put into cans, and you can also turn your wine into the sparkling kind by carbonating your batch for an extra $12.

Boasting one-sixth the preservatives as commercial batches, this service at Lawrence and Port Union provides 30 bottles of wine per order or 68 bottles of beer. They're always running sales and promotions, meaning you'll be able to get libations for even cheaper than they are.