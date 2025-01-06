City
quadrantids meteor shower canada

How to catch a glimpse of the Quadrantids meteor shower in Canada

Skywatchers and stargazers could be in for a treat thanks to the Quadrantids meteor shower.

Sadly, not everyone in Canada can get an ideal view as the shower has passed its peak and is more visible in certain regions. Weather conditions will add further complications to the perfect show.

Still, if you're interested, here's what you need to know about the Quadrantids meteor shower and how you can potentially catch a glimpse.

Under ideal viewing conditions, the shower's peak offers a view of over 100 meteors per hour.

EarthSky says the peak occurred in the hours before dawn on January 3, but there's still a chance to catch the remnants of the shower, which lasts between December 26 and January 16.

"The Quadrantids, which peak during early January each year, are considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers," NASA adds, stating that it is best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere, at latitudes north of 51 degrees south.

Like most sky shows, NASA suggests finding an area away from the city or street lights and dressing warmly.

The shower's peak is quite limited in time, only lasting around a few hours. However, while the shower is still active, EarthSky says you might catch a Quadrantid streak any time during its window, which, according to EarthSky, can last between mid-November and mid-January.

A streak might look like this:

There's no real science behind finding a Quadrantid streak. As mentioned, find a dark spot away from city lights and see if you can catch a glimpse of a meteor.

And if you miss it altogether, don't sweat. The Lyrids are just a few months away, with the peak on the late evening of April 21.

Lead photo by

Craig Taylor Photography/Shutterstock
