Toronto store facing backlash over claim that TTC is hurting their business

A Toronto business is facing backlash for launching a petition to relocate a TTC bus shelter away from its storefront, arguing that it makes it "difficult for both pedestrians and drivers" to notice the store.

Fine Artisanal Wines & Food, located at 226 Christie St., is a specialty bottle shop and wine bar.

The business ruffled some feathers this week when the store's owner shared a petition they launched to relocate the bus shelter in front of the shop to another location.

"We are asking to have the bus shelter in front of our location moved so that it no longer blocks us. We've been open for 10 months and new neighbourhood customers are still walking in and telling us they've never noticed us until that moment," the business posted on a local community Facebook page.

The petition argues that relocating the bus shelter will increase visibility for the local business, which is "crucial for attracting foot traffic" and sustaining its operations, as well as creating a welcoming outdoor space that would allow the store's patrons to enjoy "an al fresco dining experience."

Despite amassing over 120 signatures, many residents took to the comments section of the post to criticize the business.

"The petition sounds like you want to remove the bus shelter. In peak winter/summer months this is a saviour for anyone taking the bus, especially with young kids. There are so many other ways you could increase business and engage your neighbours," one person argued under the post.

The business took time to respond to the comments and sought to clarify its position.

"Thanks for contributing to this post. Actually, we've asked the city to relocate it, not permanently remove it and there is plenty of room on our block to reposition it. The shelter is down the road, south of the bus stop/pick-up area so it's not even in an ideal location for people to use," they replied.

Still, many found issues with the petition's asks and recommended that the business focus on improving its marketing tactics instead.

"The shelter isn't blocking the sight lines. Your signage is simply not eye-catching or very visible. It's a narrow font in colours that don't stand out," one comment reads.

The shop's owner, Nelson Abreu, told blogTO that the business put in a request with the City's street furniture department to relocate the bus shelter in May. Despite sending follow-up emails, Abreu says he did not receive a response until he directly contacted the City's manager of the street furniture department.

Earlier this month, Abreu was advised to contact the Municipal Licensing and Standards division to see what options can be presented for alternative locations for a patio space near the business.

"His suggestion doesn't exactly address our issue nor is it practical to potentially operate an outdoor space down the street if that's even possible," he told blogTO. "I have yet to contact Municipal Licensing to get an understanding of what those options are."