Shocking hit-and-run video shows Ontario driver try to flee in totalled truck

A video showing the aftermath of a crash in Brampton made rounds on social media this week after one of the drivers involved was allegedly preparing to make a run for it.

However, their attempt would be thwarted by the heavy damage sustained by the vehicle.

The video, which was reshared across various social media platforms, picks up right after the crash and shows a white truck with its front end visibly damaged.

"Look! They're trying to drive off! Look at this," the man behind the camera says, as he films the truck. It's not clear if the person filming the video was involved in the crash or happened to witness the incident.

"Shut the car off!" the cameraman says, as another person in the background yells, "Watch my truck!"

Reactions to the video were mixed, with many calling for the driver of the truck to be held responsible or for others who witnessed the incident to come forward with more information.

blogTO has reached out to Peel Regional Police for additional details regarding this incident.

Unfortunately, this is just the latest alleged hit-and-run video out of the GTA to go viral lately. Back in July, a separate video showed the shocking aftermath of a crash near the intersection of Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road.

The 45-second clip showed a silver vehicle reversing on the road before driving onto the sidewalk and crashing into a white car parked nearby. Soon after, the car drives alongside a tow truck stopped in the middle of the road and slams into the driver before driving off.