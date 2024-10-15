Passenger films terrifying Ontario car crash but people aren't feeling any sympathy

A terrifying first-person view of an Ontario car crash recorded by a passenger in a speeding vehicle has the internet boiling with anger over increasingly reckless stunt driving in the province.

Reportedly filmed during homecoming weekend at McMaster University in Hamilton earlier this month, the video shows a backseat passenger view from within a vehicle as it speeds westbound on Main Street before eventually colliding with a parked car.

The video, initially uploaded to the Instagram account motives_uni_life and since widely reshared by other accounts, shows the moments leading up to and after the crash.

The short clip shows the car travelling at a high rate of speed as passengers plead with the driver to slow down.

Suddenly, a loud screech of braking tires can be heard before the car slams into a car parked in front of a house at the corner of Main Street West and Ray Street South, just west of the city's downtown.

Driver and passenger-side airbags can be seen deploying at the moment of impact before the dazed occupants emerge from the matte black four-door sedan, seemingly unharmed.

blogTO has reached out to Hamilton Police for comment on the crash.

While there has been no statement from law enforcement, netizens have been quick to all out the dangerous behaviour seen in the clip.

Several users on multiple social media platforms have commented on the original and the countless re-shares, condemning the driver's disregard for safety.

"The lack of respect he has for life, including the friends that were in the car," writes one user.

"Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," said another.

Others are mostly just shocked that someone would not only record, but post this online.

"It's kind of nice for people to post their criminal activity online, makes it a lot easier to convict them," reads one comment, while another added that "recording it and also posting is crazyyyyyy."

The clip in question was just one of many chaotic videos to emerge from university homecoming videos in Ontario, coming alongside another clip that shows students trashing a bicycle with a dislodged stop sign.