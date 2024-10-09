Outrage after more videos surface of drag racing on Highway 401 in Toronto

The Ontario Provincial Police are being urged by dozens of residents online to look into a series of videos that show multiple cars engaging in stunts and risky behaviour on Highway 401 over the weekend.

On Saturday night, traffic on a stretch of the busy highway came to a halt when a group of drivers blocked express and collector lanes to film stunts and partake in drag racing.

Several videos shared on social media show multiple cars stopping in the middle of the highway lanes with their hazard lights flashing. At the same time, fireworks are set off in the background as other motorists part of the group gather around to film drivers performing burnouts.

In a new video of the incident, two cars are seen dangerously racing each other as multiple drivers pull off to the side of the highway and film the illegal stunts.

Reactions to the video were mixed, although the majority of residents expressed anger towards the stunt drivers, arguing that illegal street racing has become far too common on Ontario highways.

"Losers. Who is stopping them from doing the same at any racetrack? Spoiling it for everyone! Freaking losers. That's what they are," one person responded to the new video.

Where are those helicopters the OPP just bought? — WO(R) Chris R (@Watchdog_MP) October 8, 2024

Others urged the OPP and Toronto Police to "do their jobs," and questioned why the drivers have not been held accountable yet.

Lifetime driving ban worthy idc. Who does that? — Nick (@NickTweetslol) October 8, 2024

"F*cking assholes that have no consideration for other people's lives," another person wrote.

According to section 172 (1) of Ontario's Highway Traffic Act, no one is allowed to drive a motor vehicle on a highway in a manner of contest or race while doing stunts or on a bet.

If charged with stunt driving, drivers are subjected to an immediate 30-day roadside licence suspension, 14 days of vehicle seizure, and upon conviction, may face a maximum fine of $10,000, plus six demerit points, possible jail time, and licence suspension from one to three years.