City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 16 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford taylor swift

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Taylor Swift should 'stick with music'

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 16 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has come under fire for his polarizing comments aimed at best-selling artist, Taylor Swift, who endorsed U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election last month. 

At a press conference on Tuesday, Ford spoke with reporters about the economic growth set to be facilitated by Swift's six-show stop at the Rogers Centre for her record-breaking Eras Tour

Ford praised Swift, saying that he "can't wait until she comes here" and drives economic growth. "She's a brilliant business person and a musician. Boy, excuse the pun, but what a rockstar she is coming here and creating more jobs," he added. 

New data released by Destination Toronto reveals that Swift's concerts in Toronto throughout November could bring as much as $282 million in economic impact to the city. The tour, which is coming to Toronto on Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23, is the highest-grossing tour of all time and the first in history to surpass US$1 billion in revenue. 

Despite this, Ford reportedly told the media that Swift "should stick with music, and let the other folks stick with what they do best." After being posted to X, the quote was met with anger by Ontario residents and Swifties across the country, who called the Premier's comments "misogynistic." 

Still, when asked if he's planning to attend any of Swift's Toronto shows, Ford replied, "We'll see," with a smile.

Leader of the Ontario NDP and Opposition, Marit Stiles, also got involved in the conversation and urged the Premier to go back to his "sticker business." 

Others thought the comments didn't come as a surprise, and referenced a CityNews video from 2016 when Ford spoke highly about Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and called his support for the controversial figure "unwavering." 

In September, Swift endorsed Harris for the upcoming presidential election, calling her a "steady-handed, gifted leader," and supported her decision to select Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, who, she wrote, has been "standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades." 

Following Swift's endorsement, roughly 400,000 people clicked through from her Instagram account to a federal voting information site in 24 hours. 

Lead photo by

@fordnation & Brian Friedman/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Canadian small town university rankings are now out and 3 in Ontario are top 10

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow claps back at Doug Ford's plan to kill new bike lanes in Ontario

Toronto's most epic Halloween party is back and it's already embroiled in controversy

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Taylor Swift should 'stick with music'

Canada just got a 10 kg pure gold coin and the price tag is astonishing

Passenger films terrifying Ontario car crash but people aren't feeling any sympathy

Someone is trying to officially name Toronto's famous Graffiti Alley

Canadian parents can expect money from the government this week