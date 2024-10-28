Concerns regarding the risks and dangers of artificial intelligence are at an all-time high, and one viral TikTok out of Toronto shows just how human-like some chatbot responses have become.

The video, uploaded by Toronto-based comedian @themarlonpalmer, has already amassed over 160,000 views and 500 comments. In the TikTok, Palmer posts the responses he got from ChatGPT after asking the chatbot to answer all of his questions as a "Toronto hood man."

"Welcome to 2024, where if you're not scared, you're not paying attention," the comedian says as he proceeds to share some of the responses he got from ChatGPT.

"Gotchu, fam. Ask away, I got you covered," the chatbot responds to Palmer's request. "So wah gwan crodie," he asks, to which ChatGPT responds, "Yo what's good fam? Man's just out here, holdin’ it down. What you sayin'?"

The chatbot's responses stunned Palmer, who kept the conversation flowing by asking ChatGPT to share some motivational words with him.

"Nah, nah, fam, don't even move like that. Man like you? You blessed bro," the chatbot replies, as it continues to hype Palmer up using Toronto slang.

"Feel me? No, I don't feel you. Who are you?" a shocked Palmer says, after reading through the chatbot's scarily accurate impression of a Toronto man.

Responses to the conversation were mixed, with some expressing fear of the chatbot's flawless usage of Toronto slang while others were impressed.

"Like this is different because it's not that generic Toronto slang it's like you were actually talking to one of the guys," one user wrote, while another questioned, "Why am I paying for therapy if I can just talk to ChatGPT."

Others, who were skeptical about the chatbot's responses said they also asked ChatGPT to reply like a Toronto man and received similar responses.

"I don't think we know how dangerous this really is," one comment reads. "I wasn't scared of AI before," another resident said. "But I sure am now."