Canadians could soon cash in on many class-action settlements

If you're looking to pocket some cash without having to do much, class-action settlements may be something to look into.

With today's high cost of living, a few extra bucks can go a long way, but it's always a bit easier when all you have to do is fill out a few online forms.

That is often the case when it comes to class-action settlements, and there are a few recent ones Canadians should know about that they might be able to cash in on — pending eligibility.

A $12.5 million WestJet baggage fee settlement has been approved in Canada, meaning eligible travellers could receive some money.

Evolink Law Group published a notice of the proposed $12.5 million settlement back in June, and the Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the settlement on Friday. WestJet has not admitted liability.

This class action includes people in Canada and anywhere else in the world who paid a fee for their first checked bag on flights booked directly with WestJet for travel between October 29, 2014, and July 29, 2017 (for Canadian domestic flights) or between January 6, 2016, and February 27, 2019, (for international flights). It also includes travellers who booked flights under a policy stating that checked bags are free.

The settlement has been approved, meaning class counsel fees, administrative costs, reasonable disbursements, and an honorarium for the plaintiff will be deducted from the $12.5 million.

After deductions, the remaining amount will be allocated pro rata as a credit to the WestJet Bank accounts of class members who submit a claim within the 90-day opt-out period, following the court-approved claims protocol.

The pro rata amount you could receive depends on the number of submitted claims and the claims rate. Class members can receive $10 to $20, "assuming an estimated claims rate of 5 per cent."

Find out more about the settlement here.

Dollarama has reached a settlement in a national class action lawsuit.

Law firm LPC Avocats filed a class action lawsuit against the Quebec-based retail chain, alleging that Dollarama failed to correctly display the total price of products subject to environmental handling fees (EHFs). These fees apply to items such as batteries, electronic products, lightbulbs, or toys with batteries.

Dollarama has agreed to pay a settlement of $2,643,718.75, which is pending court approval.

If you purchased a product eligible for an EHF at a Dollarama anywhere in Canada, you could claim part of the settlement.

For Quebec shoppers, purchases need to have been made between December 11, 2019 and July 4, 2023. For others elsewhere in Canada, purchases need to have been made between April 29, 2021 and July 4, 2023.

If eligible, you could receive a maximum of $10 via Interac E-Transfer, depending on the total number of approved claimants. Regardless of the number of products subject to EHFs you've purchased, you'll only be eligible for a single claim.

Individuals do not need to take any action now. If the settlement is approved on December 2, a claims form will be available to fill out here.

A multimillion-dollar class action settlement has been reached regarding TD mutual funds

The settlement of $70.25 million was reached with TD Asset Management to resolve the claim, which is pending approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice during an approval hearing on December 9. Law firm Siskinds LLP brought the lawsuit on behalf of Canadians who held TD mutual funds through discount brokers.

"It is alleged by the plaintiffs that, since no advice is provided to investors who purchase mutual funds through discount brokers, these investors receive no value for the trailing commissions that reduce the value of their mutual fund investments," stated Siskinds LLP.

"Siskinds LLP has filed proposed class actions against various mutual fund trustees and managers challenging the trailing commissions they have paid to discount brokers on mutual funds under their management. The class actions seek damages for the mutual fund investors."

You could file a claim if you've held units of a TD mutual trust through a discount broker on or after April 9, 2022. Check here to learn more about this class action lawsuit.

Law firms Foreman & Company, CFM Lawyer LLP, and Belleau Lapointe recently announced that they have reached a proposed national settlement of $9.4 million with the Espar Defendants in parking heater class actions. Parking heaters are used in a variety of commercial vehicles to warm the engine and cabin instead of idling the vehicle.

The class actions allege that Webasto and Espar, manufacturers and sellers of parking heaters, conspired to unlawfully hike prices.

According to the law firms, Canadians who have purchased a parking heater or bought, leased, or sub-leased a commercial vehicle containing a parking heater between September 13, 2001, and December 31, 2012, are eligible for the proposed settlement.

The settlement still needs to be approved by courts in Ontario and Quebec before it becomes effective. Therefore, it won't be distributed to class members at this time.

You can follow developments here.

A proposed class action has been launched against Fanshawe College, a Canadian educational institution. Litigators at Eric K. Gillespie Professional Corporation announced that the college, which has several campuses in Ontario, and its Board of Directors were being sued for $10,000,000.

The class action was launched in the Superior Court of Justice and seeks damages on behalf of hundreds of students (including past, present, and international students) enrolled in the Paralegal Program at Fanshawe College since 2020.

The next step for the claim is movement toward certification. If you have questions about the lawsuit, email egillespie@gillespielaw.ca.

With files from Imaan Sheikh, Isabelle Docto, and Irish Mae Silvestre