City
Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 days ago
Report Inaccuracy
whats open truth and reconciliation day toronto

What's open and closed on Truth and Reconciliation Day 2024 in Toronto

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is right around the corner for Toronto, alongside the rest of the country, marking a day of remembrance for residential school survivors and victims.

The holiday is an important one for reflecting on the painful legacy these institutions have left on Indigenous individuals and their families and the way they continue to today.

You can learn more about what the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation means and why it's observed here.

While the holiday was officially federally recognized in Canada back in 2021, only four provinces and territories — British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories and the Yukon — currently recognize it as a statutory holiday.

As such, in Ontario, many services and sectors will continue to operate business as usual this Monday, Sept. 30, for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, while others may opt to close down to observe the holiday.

Here's everything that's open and closed in Toronto for National Truth and Reconciliation Day 2024.

General
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Mail delivery
Open
  • The TTC and Go Transit will operate on their regular schedules.
  • Libraries

LCBO locations will get a late start at noon on Sept. 30. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Food and Drink
Closed
  • Some restaurants will opt to stay closed in observance of the holiday. It's best to call ahead and confirm.
Open
  • LCBO locations will all be opening at noon on Monday, Sept. 30.
  • Beer Store locations will be operating on regular hours.
  • Most grocery stores will be open and operating on regular hours.
Most malls, like Yorkdale, will remain open on the holiday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
Open

Most malls in Toronto will be open and operating on regular hours, including the following.

You can visit Ripley's Aquarium of Canada on the holiday. Photo by Andrew Williamson.

Attractions
Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland
  • Gardiner Museum
  • MOCA
  • AGO
  • ROM
Open
