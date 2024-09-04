Two entire blocks in Toronto are now vacant after all businesses shut down

Multiple long-standing businesses that once called Toronto's Pape Village home were expropriated by Metrolinx last week to make way for the forthcoming Ontario Line, effectively transforming the lively residential area into a sea full of closing and final sale signs.

Affected businesses are located along a 200-metre strip on the west side of Pape Avenue between Gamble and Gowan Avenues, and include George's BBQ Chicken & Ribs, Coin Laundry Cleaners, Phyllo Cafe, C Market European Deli, Subway, Pharmasave Pape Medical, and Pape Fruit Market among others.

Approximately two dozen businesses were ordered by the transit agency to close their doors by Sept. 1 to make way for the construction of Cosburn Station.

Roughly 10,300 people are projected to live within walking distance of the underground station by 2041, and Metrolinx predicts that 2,600 customers will use the station during its busiest travel hour.

The future rapid transit line is set to run from the Exhibition Place, through downtown, to the Ontario Science Centre.

The line will include 15 stations and 40 travel connections to the TTC's Line 1 and Line 2, certain GO Train rail lines, and the long-overdue Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

According to city documents, the Ontario Line is currently planned for completion in 2031.

Despite its promise to alleviate traffic throughout the city and connect East York with the downtown core, locals are mourning the loss of these vital businesses at the expense of a new station.

Although Metrolinx does pay businesses for expropriating their property, several shop owners in the area told the Star that the funds do not do enough to offset the costs of relocation or losing their loyal clientele.

A spokesperson for the transit agency said that Metrolinx works with each affected property owner to "reach amicable agreements" as the process can be "challenging."

In each case, businesses are compensated based on their "unique needs" are are offered "fair market value based on appraisals conducted by external accredited appraisers."

The local Business Improvement Area still plans to throw its second annual Pape Village Block Party next weekend on Pape Avenue between Mortimer and Gamble Avenues — which runs right through the two affected blocks.

The celebration marks the beginning of a few bleak years for the neighbourhood, which will be forced to endure brutal construction and witness the departure of many of its foundational businesses.