City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
pape village

Two entire blocks in Toronto are now vacant after all businesses shut down

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Multiple long-standing businesses that once called Toronto's Pape Village home were expropriated by Metrolinx last week to make way for the forthcoming Ontario Line, effectively transforming the lively residential area into a sea full of closing and final sale signs. 

Affected businesses are located along a 200-metre strip on the west side of Pape Avenue between Gamble and Gowan Avenues, and include George's BBQ Chicken & Ribs, Coin Laundry Cleaners, Phyllo Cafe, C Market European Deli, Subway, Pharmasave Pape Medical, and Pape Fruit Market among others.

Approximately two dozen businesses were ordered by the transit agency to close their doors by Sept. 1 to make way for the construction of Cosburn Station

Roughly 10,300 people are projected to live within walking distance of the underground station by 2041, and Metrolinx predicts that 2,600 customers will use the station during its busiest travel hour. 

pape village

Dozens of businesses have shuttered their doors on the once lively stretch on Pape Avenue. 

The future rapid transit line is set to run from the Exhibition Place, through downtown, to the Ontario Science Centre.

The line will include 15 stations and 40 travel connections to the TTC's Line 1 and Line 2, certain GO Train rail lines, and the long-overdue Eglinton Crosstown LRT

According to city documents, the Ontario Line is currently planned for completion in 2031. 

pape village

Phyllo Cafe notified its customers that it would be moving to a location further south on Pape Avenue. Photo: blogTO. 

Despite its promise to alleviate traffic throughout the city and connect East York with the downtown core, locals are mourning the loss of these vital businesses at the expense of a new station. 

Although Metrolinx does pay businesses for expropriating their property, several shop owners in the area told the Star that the funds do not do enough to offset the costs of relocation or losing their loyal clientele. 

pape village

The once vibrant Pape Fruit Market now looks barren as a sign posted on the storefront notifies customers of its new location. 

A spokesperson for the transit agency said that Metrolinx works with each affected property owner to "reach amicable agreements" as the process can be "challenging." 

In each case, businesses are compensated based on their "unique needs" are are offered "fair market value based on appraisals conducted by external accredited appraisers." 

pape village

A sign posted on B.A & M Trading Ltd.'s storefront thanks its customers loyal customers. Photo: blogTO. 

The local Business Improvement Area still plans to throw its second annual Pape Village Block Party next weekend on Pape Avenue between Mortimer and Gamble Avenues — which runs right through the two affected blocks. 

The celebration marks the beginning of a few bleak years for the neighbourhood, which will be forced to endure brutal construction and witness the departure of many of its foundational businesses. 

Photos by

blogTO 
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Two entire blocks in Toronto are now vacant after all businesses shut down

Warmer than normal temperatures ahead in Ontario's fall 2024 forecast

Costco Canada membership fees have gone up for the first time in years

Canadian workers could see smaller salary increases next year

Suspect attempts getaway by driving over Ontario police cars

People are angry that TIFF gets to shut down busy TTC streetcar route

Bank of Canada just lowered key interest rate in the third cut this year

Ways Canadian students will get more money from the government this year