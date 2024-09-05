Venomous Ontario spider looks like a crab and changes colour like a chameleon

One of the most fascinating arachnids in Ontario could be lurking on a flower near you, its crab-shaped physique expertly camouflaged through surprising colour-changing abilities.

Known as Misumena vatia, or the goldenrod crab spider, this species of arachnid makes its home across the Northern Hemisphere, a vast range that includes Ontario.

In Canada, the species is most commonly found (not an easy feat) lurking hidden in the yellow flowers of goldenrods, a plant that attracts droves and insects when flowering in the fall months, making it an easy source of prey.

Goldenrod crab spiders can take on a range of hues spanning from vibrant yellows to pale whites, though their colouration is entirely dependent on where the spider is hunting thanks to the species' form of active camouflage.

Active camouflage such as this is exhibited by a select few species in the animal kingdom. But unlike better-known examples like the chameleon or the many cephalopod species known to change colour, Misumena vatia takes its sweet time to adapt to its surroundings.

Unlike the aforementioned species that can alter their colouration in seconds, these spiders can take up to 25 days to complete their colour changes.

However, once the process is complete, these hunters become perfectly poised to catch the type of prey that would even send some humans running.

When an unsuspecting insect strays onto a flower occupied by Misumena vatia, the spider locks onto the prey with its eight eyes and strikes by grabbing the insect with its forelegs. The spider then delivers a bite that injects paralyzing venom.

These spiders have even been known to feed on insects as large and adequately defended as bees. The bumblebee is a top prey choice for crab spiders despite often exceeding the predator's size and being equipped with a stinger. In fact, bumblebees make up the majority of the species' prey biomass.

That's right. This spider eats bees as a staple.

Even much larger insects like grasshoppers, butterflies, and dragonflies are regularly picked off by crab spiders expertly camouflaged against their surroundings.

Despite this venom packing quite the punch to victims in the insect kingdom, it is entirely harmless to humans and pets, as its fangs are not powerful enough to pierce human flesh, and its venom is not potent enough to have any effects on larger animals.