Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 10 hours ago
rusholme fire

GoFundMe launched for 27-year-old woman murdered in Toronto

A GoFundMe campaign in honour of a 27-year-old woman who was murdered in Toronto last week has raised over $8,500 and counting. 

According to Toronto police, Jessica Denis Pérez Ocampo was pulled from a fire in a two-storey home on Rusholme Road in the Dufferin Grove area on Aug. 28 shortly after midnight. 

Roberto Mendez, 27, was also found in the home with serious injuries and was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Paramedics took three other individuals to the hospital with minor injuries. 

During an investigation update on Friday, Detective Sergeant Mike Taylor revealed that Mendez is believed to be responsible for Ocampo's death. 

Taylor did not reveal Ocampo's cause of death but did note that she sustained "some trauma" to her body. The detective also disclosed that Ocampo and Mendez were in a relationship.

"It is believed that Roberto is responsible for the death of the female," Taylor told reporters, adding that the murder was not a random act but was "an isolated incident." 

Since being created five days ago, the GoFundMe campaign in honour of Ocampo has raised nearly $8,500 out of its $15,000 goal. 

Police say the cause of the one-alarm fire is still under investigation. 

Lead photo by

Paul Quinn via GoFundMe
