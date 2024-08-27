Ontario's latest 2024-2025 winter forecast promises 'big freezes and heavy snowfall'

Ontario residents may want to brace themselves ahead of this year's snowy season, as the 2025 Old Farmer's Almanac Canadian Edition predicts some rough weather in store for the country's most populous province.

Blazing hot summer temperatures have already begun to wane in Ontario, and the inner pessimist in all of us has already started to think about the cold, dreary winter looming just a few months away.

And, unfortunately, winter 2024-2025 is shaping up to be a messy one, with meteorologists warning of a particularly nasty season that will officially kick off with the winter solstice on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

This will include colder-than-normal temperatures in areas of Ontario and "above average" snowfall in Southern Ontario in particular.

"Temperate is on tap for most of the country this winter, but let it snow in Ontario!" says Carol Connare, the almanac's editor-in-chief.

"A winter of big freezes and heavy snowfall will be centered in Ontario and eastern Manitoba, while most of the rest of the country will get some relief and reprieve from snow shoveling and super-cold temperatures."

This latest outlook follows another worrying winter forecast from the similarly-named Farmers' Almanac Canada, which warns of "a whirlwind of both snow and rain" and below-normal temperatures.

Ontario's 2024 winter forecast is in and a 'whirlwind' of bad weather is expectedhttps://t.co/XRnUcbcgf4 — blogTO (@blogTO) August 14, 2024

Both outlooks seem to agree that Ontario is in for a particularly unpleasant winter, so make good use of these last few weeks of summer and the colourful fall season to follow before another six months of cold, slushy, salty misery.