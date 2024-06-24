Here's why you may spot random herds of goats wandering a Toronto park

The City of Toronto is trying out a new strategy for helping maintain its parks, and it involves hiring some animal help.

This week, a whopping 40 goats are being dispatched to Don Valley Brick Works Park for "prescribed grazing," which will hopefully eliminate some pesky invasive plant species that have overtaken the green space.

The "eco-herd," as the City is calling it, will be wandering the area throughout Tuesday, June 26 and Wednesday, June 27 — and, residents are being encouraged to come see them at work.

Anyone visiting Brick Works between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on the above dates will be able to observe the animals in action and learn more about the age-old practice of controlling the landscape through grazing animals. There will be an information booth and guided public talks held on site.

Come see approximately 40 goats in action at Don Valley Brick Works Park, as part of a new City of Toronto pilot project for prescribed grazing. #Goat-tastic



As the City notes, "large historical herds exerted pressure on the landscape and influenced the species that grew, along with the soil ecology. They brought nutrients to the soil through their wastes, reduced woody growth, and enhanced seed germination as their hooves disturbed the surface."

Invasive, non-native or non-compatible plant species have been identified as an issue of concern by the provincial government, which last week doubled down on funding to help protect local environments around Ontario.

The goats in this case hail from King City-based Goats in the City, which specializes in raising the critters for this specific task.

Hopefully, if all goes well, the eco-friendly, adorable pilot will be expanded — something that, based on excited chatter online, people would really like to see.