ttc subway closure weekend

The TTC will shut a portion of the subway for this entire weekend

Yet another full-weekend TTC subway closure will impact transit service this Saturday and Sunday, but it probably won't be as miserable as previous weekend shutdowns.

The TTC will shutter subway service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth between Kipling and Islington stations for the entire weekend of Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16, 2024.

It's just the latest subway shutdown that the transit agency attributes to planned station improvements and track work.

Specifically, the TTC will be conducting turnout installation and signalling work for a track expansion at Kipling Station.

Throughout the closure, passengers travelling westbound on Line 2 towards Kipling Station will be forced out at Royal York Station, where shuttle buses will be operating.

The TTC expects subway service to resume by 6 a.m. on Monday, June 16.

While the stretch affected only spans 1.2 kilometres between two stations, the closure's location at the western end of Line 2 could make for a frustrating interchange for regional commuters transferring from MiWay routes.

Lead photo by

ACHPF / Shutterstock.com
