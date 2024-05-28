People are complaining about another feature of Toronto's declining waterfront attraction

People in Toronto have had some complaints about the removal of our most scenic skating rink, about the dilapidated bridge right next to it, and about the general, perceptible decline of the Harbourfront Centre that maintains a central portion of the city's waterfront.

The cultural institution, like a few others, has been seriously strapped for cash since the rough days of 2020 and has had to make some very difficult cutbacks in an attempt to stay afloat.

This has included converting the Natrel ice rink — too costly to repair and operate — to a comparably barren patch of concrete, leaving the Amsterdam Bridge in its rusted-through and out-of-commission state, and cancelling a busking program that used to entertain visitors by the lake.

As street performers kick off their busy summer season, this last point has been of particular concern, and has even prompted a petition for the centre to permit the entertainment once more.

"I'm a professional busker who regularly performs at Harbourfront Centre. I rely on this platform to earn my living and share my art with the community. For four years, the Busker License Program has been on hiatus, leaving many artists like myself without a crucial space to showcase our talents and connect with the public," reads the appeal, written by local artist Kyle Sipken.

"The Busker program not only supports local artists but also enhances the cultural vibrancy of Toronto's waterfront... but the Harbourfront Centre plans to keep the program on hold for another year to observe how people use the newly designed public square and to explore sponsorship and activation opportunities."

In just over 10 days, 1,400 people have now signed on to ask the hub to bring back the Busker License Program this year, but per the Star, its executives are still saying that they don't have the staff or funds to reinstate it this year — or even next, though they "remain hopeful" that their finances will improve enough to bring it back in the years after.

Presently, Harbourfront Centre says it needs to invest a staggering $106 million over the next 20 years to keep facilities and programming running and up-to-date. It also cites a $30 million capital backlog.