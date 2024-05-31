City
museum station second exit

There's a brand-new $26M TTC subway station entrance in a popular Toronto park

Friday morning marked the official opening of the latest TTC subway entrance/exit in one of Toronto's most prominent parks.

The TTC announced on Thursday that the new second entrance/exit for Museum Station had officially completed construction, and would open to the public on May 31, 2024.

As of Friday morning, commuters can access Museum Station via the new $26 million entrance at the north end of Queen's Park Circle within the Queen's Park green space.

The new entrance and exit was constructed as part of the TTC's broader Easier Access program, which is well on its way to adding accessible entry to every subway station on the network by 2025.

Museum's new access point features Presto fare gates, automatic doors, upgraded signage, and even a bike channel carved into the stairs, allowing cyclists to easily walk their bicycles up and down them.

When construction began back in 2022, it was anticipated that the new upgrade would be complete by the end of 2024 — and its opening just a few months into the year may have come as a welcome surprise for many commuters, as well as motorists who have been forced to navigate lane restrictions during the construction period.

However, work is not entirely done at Museum Station.

Along with the new entrance, the Easier Access project for Museum includes elevator construction and structural rehabilitation for the pre-existing station entrances.

The TTC confirms that "the escalator connecting concourse level to platform level at Museum Station will be out of service until summer 2025 while we work to install elevators to make this station accessible."

Lead photo by

TTC
