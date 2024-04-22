Terrifying videos show train passing through Ontario city while completely on fire

Drivers and bystanders in London, Ontario, bore witness to a disquieting and surreal sight over the weekend when a train passed through the GTA city while somehow engulfed in flames.

Though residents in the locale some two hours from Toronto are used to seeing locomotives travel by on overpasses, at crossings and on routes that run alongside some major roadways in the area, no one was prepared to see one speed by while a handful of its cars were actively on fire.

The incident, which occurred late Sunday night and affected a Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited train, necessitated 28 firefighters from multiple crews to quench the inferno as residents watched on in awe.

Buddy took this. Yiiiikes pic.twitter.com/YmrYG5DQay — Jeremy McCall (@jmccall54) April 22, 2024

Videos shot from different vantages near the scene and shared to socials show plumes of fire and smoke erupting many feet into the night sky as the train continued on as if nothing is awry, all in very close proximity to trees, roads, businesses and homes.

It appears that the conductor finally stopped in the middle of a crossing near Richmond and Pall Mall streets, blocking off vehicular traffic as people jumped out of their cars excitedly to watch.

Same friend was also there a few blocks later when the train stopped



Another angle: #ldnont pic.twitter.com/iUNSGhDhVp — Jeremy McCall (@jmccall54) April 22, 2024

According to the London Fire Department, a total of five railcars carrying old wooden railway ties were involved.

After a "defensive attack," first responders finally got the emergency under control around 12:30 a.m. — more than an hour and a half after the fire was first reported by frantic locals calling 911.

The authorities clarified that no dangerous goods were involved, but did advise locals to remain indoors and shut their windows due to the excessive smoke billowing from the scene.

Fire crews working with CPR personnel to bring fire under control. Fire crews are in defensive attack. #ldnont ^cs pic.twitter.com/siT6uuzfnm — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) April 22, 2024

A local building belonging to residential rental company Drewlo Holdings sustained an estimated $10k in damage, while the destroyed rail cars are expected to cost around $25k.

While the root cause is still under investigation, London Fire applauded the work of CPKC staff, who helped disconnect the cars to limit damage.