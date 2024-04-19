Video shows Ontario police throw flashbangs at suspect car in movie-level takedown

York Regional Police released a video showing a movie-caliber takedown of three carjacking suspects on Friday and are appealing for more witnesses to come forward.

On April 6 at approximately 2 a.m., police responded to a carjacking attempt at a parking lot in the area of Yonge Street and Glen Cameron Road.

According to investigators, the victim was walking to her vehicle when a suspect approached her and pulled her away while a second suspect entered her car.

As seen in the YouTube video, the victim struggled with the suspect as her husband joined in to assist. While the suspects were attempting to flee in the victim's vehicle, they crashed into another car in the parking lot.

The suspects then ran to a getaway car, a white Acura parked nearby, which was driven by a third suspect.

Investigators learned that on April 7, the same vehicle was used in a carjacking of a blue BMW in Toronto. The suspects involved in that carjacking were ultimately charged on April 12, after crashing into Toronto Police vehicles.

The second half of the video shows the takedown of the three carjacking suspects on April 13. Police used flashbangs, a distraction device that produces a flash of light and loud noises during the takedown.

As the suspects attempted to flee on foot, one of them was seen tossing a loaded firearm onto the ground. All of the suspects were taken into custody and the stolen vehicle was recovered.

Poshur Williams, 18, of Toronto, and two male youths, ages 15 and 16, were charged with numerous firearm and property offences. The two teenagers cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators believe there may be other suspects linked to this criminal network and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. The investigation is ongoing.