Toronto's most cursed intersection was just torn up yet again

Even after years of construction, those who live around Yonge and Eglinton have not become any more immune to the disruptions, frustration and all around madness that comes with ongoing work at the intersection, which is largely considered to be one of Toronto's worst.

Locals celebrated a major win at the end of 2023 when sidewalks and traffic lanes finally reopened to a state not seen in years following the completion of a relocated subway platform at Eglinton station below.

But, it seems that the prospect of a near-normal Yonge-Eglinton was doomed to be short-lived, as workers and their machines returned last month, at first to restore utility lines in the area after years of it being gutted time and time again.

Passersby are now angrily noticing that almost the entire corner has been ripped up once again, with the new layer asphalt that was just put on the roadway and crosswalks now removed, some lanes blocked off and pylons scattered around.

"Why? Will this ever end?" one citizen wondered on X on Wednesday.

"If you thought that Yonge Eglinton intersection is finally done, you would be wrong. It was paved in December (last picture), all ripped up again in April. Why? Will this ever end?"

While some surmised that there may have been issues with the new pavement or drainage concerns, others joked that "it's a Toronto tradition" and that it could be a "make work project" as in this city (and with the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in particular), stakeholders "don't know which hand is doing what."

Some aptly pointed out, though, that road and sidewalk surfaces are sometimes purposely installed only temporarily until additional work that the ground be torn up again — like utility servicing — can be completed.

"The asphalt laid in December was a temporary layer (cheaper) to put the project on hold over winter. Very common in road construction. That thin layer gets stripped now to continue with whatever the project is."

In this case, Metrolinx has issued a notice to residents that as of April 15, it is now performing necessary road milling, paving, and line painting work at the corner, which will necessitate periodic lane closures on Eglinton, Yonge and Duplex Ave.

Some roads and driveways in the area will also have restricted access at times, and some turns will be restricted as well. The public should expect daytime and overnight noise from asphalt removal and repaving.

Though this latest round of work is only due to last 10 days, Metrolinx writes that this estimate is approximate, and that "upon completion of this work, short-term periodic lane reductions may be required to facilitate special activities" — so if you feel like the work is truly never-ending, that is very, very understandable.