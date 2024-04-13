City
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
toronto parks

Toronto is getting a unique triangular park as a part of community revitalization

A pocket of Toronto near Yorkdale Mall is undergoing a huge revamp, bringing thousands of new homes, a school, a community centre, ample commercial and retail space, new roadways, and some much-needed green space to the neighbourhood, including one very uniquely-shaped park.

The Lawrence Heights Triangular Park will sit in the middle of the revitalized Lawrence Heights neighbourhood, which will eventually be home to some 1,200 new Toronto Community Housing Corporation units, plus another 4,000 market units.

With the detailed design now completed, residents can expect a brand new playground, walkways, seating, multiple lawn areas, local flora, plaza space, and public art installations with the aim of fostering, as the City puts it, "a liveable neighbourhood" that is park-focused, with "an array of community institutions that foster community health and social networks."

The centre of all of this will be a "Commons," where the triangular park will live alongside retail, community services, schools and other key facilities.

toronto parks

"The community identified the current lack of a sufficient amount of good quality and well designed parks as an issue. The community also expressed their desire for a more green, treed and sustainable community," the City writes in a report about the transformation.

By its end, the project will boast two new parks plus two additional parkettes, a greenway and upgrades to the existing Baycrest District Park and Yorkdale Park.

The greater Lawrence Heights Revitalization will take place over the course of four ambitious phases expected to reach completion in stages between later this year and 2039.

Lead photo by

Toronto Community Housing
