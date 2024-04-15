City
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
ttc toronto

A busy Toronto streetcar route is being replaced by buses for the whole summer

Riders on one of Toronto's most utilized streetcar routes are being warned that service along the line is about to be replaced by less desirable shuttle buses for the duration of the summer season.

The 510 Spadina, which passes near key attractions like the Rogers Centre on its way between Spadina Station and the waterfront, will be taken out of commission as crews complete necessary upgrades to both the track and overhead wires along parts of the line.

Construction will also take place at Spadina Station for track renewal and preparation for a future platform extension, with buses operating on the street-level bus loop.

Work will kick off "as early as June 23" and last well into fall, according to the TTC website, completed in stages and wrapping up sometime in October.

Because Spadina has a dedicated streetcar lane, there should be minimal impacts to car, bike and pedestrian traffic in the area, though transitgoers will be boarding and disembarking buses at curbside transit stops in regular traffic along the line's entirety for the duration of the work.

People in the area should expect heavy equipment, lights and some noise as the improvements take place, with the commission advising residents that "TTC overhead crews may work throughout the week during the day and at night."

In the meantime, service on the 509 Harbourfront streetcar will be ramped up for more frequent trips to and from Union Station to compensate for the lack of Spadina streetcars along Queen's Quay.

Lead photo by

BalkansCat/Shutterstock
