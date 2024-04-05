Toronto cop charged after his missing gun allegedly found at crime scene

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) constable has been charged after his gun was allegedly found at a crime scene following a firearm-related incident involving two suspects in Brampton last year.

According to investigators, the incident occurred on Dec. 9, 2023, at approximately 3:37 a.m., near the intersection of Rutherford Road South and Clark Boulevard. Peel Regional Police revealed that one of the suspects brandished and discharged a gun, firing multiple rounds into a nearby business.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. During the investigation, two firearms were recovered — one of which was allegedly registered to 51-year-old TPS Const. Frederick Teatero. The gun was never reported as missing or stolen.

A search warrant was executed at the officer's Hamilton residence and resulted in the seizure of an overcapacity magazine and twenty registered firearms that were being "carelessly stored."

Soon to be incarcerated former cop, hopefully. — 👮‍♂️WITLESS PROTECTION PROGRAMME 👮‍♀️ (@toodamnskippy) April 5, 2024

Teatero has since been charged with two counts of careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, and failing to report.

Why is he not fired? — The Ranting Realtor (@TheCanadianRant) April 4, 2024

The officer, who is assigned to 14 Division, has 21 years of service and is suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 17.