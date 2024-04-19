Here are all the Toronto parks where drinking will be permanently allowed

Just in time for the warmer weather, Toronto City Council approved a motion to make the Alcohol in Parks program a permanent thing this week — something that has felt, for many, like a very long time coming.

What was previously a temporary pilot in select green spaces across the city will now be entrenched into the Toronto Municipal Code and expanded to more parks than the original 27 it was tested out in.

While some city councillors remain steadfastly opposed to the concept, it was approved in a Thursday council meeting 20-4, with the requirement that each ward have a minimum of one participating park.

Some wards will have as many as five parks where residents can enjoy an alcoholic beverage, based on the amendments approved by council on Thursday, which included the addition of enough sites to almost double the pilot list.

Here are the parks where alcohol consumption will be sanctioned on a permanent basis (with restrictions for health and safety, of course), with the most recent additions to the pilot list proposed by individual councillors and approved by council yesterday bolded.

Note that the list — based on the results of Thursday's council meeting — is subject to change, with more parks to come as the program grows: