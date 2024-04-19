Here are all the Toronto parks where drinking will be permanently allowed

Just in time for the warmer weather, Toronto City Council approved a motion to make the Alcohol in Parks program a permanent thing this week — something that has felt, for many, like a very long time coming.
What was previously a temporary pilot in select green spaces across the city will now be entrenched into the Toronto Municipal Code and expanded to more parks than the original 27 it was tested out in.
While some city councillors remain steadfastly opposed to the concept, it was approved in a Thursday council meeting 20-4, with the requirement that each ward have a minimum of one participating park.
Some wards will have as many as five parks where residents can enjoy an alcoholic beverage, based on the amendments approved by council on Thursday, which included the addition of enough sites to almost double the pilot list.
Here are the parks where alcohol consumption will be sanctioned on a permanent basis (with restrictions for health and safety, of course), with the most recent additions to the pilot list proposed by individual councillors and approved by council yesterday bolded.
Note that the list — based on the results of Thursday's council meeting — is subject to change, with more parks to come as the program grows:
- Ashtonbee Reservoir Park, 21 Ashtonbee Road
- Bert Robinson Park, 400 Caledonia Road
- Botany Hill Park, 277 Orton Park Road
- Campbell Avenue Playground and Park, 225 Campbell Avenue
- Cedarvale Park, 443 Arlington Avenue
- Christie Pits Park, 750 Bloor Street West
- Cloverdale Park, 85 Shaver Avenue South
- Confederation Park, 250 Dolly Varden Boulevard
- Corktown Common, 155 Bayview Avenue
- Dieppe Park, 455 Cosburn Avenue
- Dovercourt Park, 155 Bartlett Avenue
- Dufferin Grove Park, 875 Dufferin Street
- Earlscourt Park, 1200 Lansdowne Avenue
- East Lynn Park, 1949 Danforth Avenue
- East Toronto Athletic Field, 175 Main Street
- Eglinton Park , 200 Eglinton Avenue West
- Etobicoke Valley Park, 615 Horner Avenue
- Fairfield Park, 90 Lothian Avenue
- Grand Avenue Park, 1 Grand Avenue
- Greenwood Park, 150 Greenwood Avenue
- Hillcrest Park , 950 Davenport Road
- Home Smith Park, 4101 Dundas Street West
- June Rowlands Park, 220 Davisville Avenue
- Lee Lifeson Art Park, 45 Princess Avenue
- McCleary Park, 755 Lake Shore Boulevard East
- McCormick Park, 66 Sheridan Avenue
- Milliken Park, 4325 McCowan Road
- Monarch Park, 115 Felstead Avenue
- Morningside Park, 390 Morningside Avenue
- Neilson Park - Scarborough, 1555 Neilson Road
- North Bendale Park 40 Erinlea Crescent
- Oriole Park - Toronto, 201 Oriole Parkway
- Queen's Park, 110 Wellesley Street West
- Riverdale Park East, 550 Broadview Avenue
- Riverdale Park West, 375 Sumach Street
- Roundhouse Park, 255 Bremmer Boulevard
- Scarborough Village Park, 23 Gatesview Avenue
- Sir Winston Churchill Park, 301 St. Clair Avenue West
- Skymark Park, 3500 Don Mills Road
- Stan Wadlow Park, 373 Cedarvale Avenue
- Thomson Memorial Park, 1005 Brimley Road
- Trinity Bellwoods Park, 790 Queen Street West
- Underpass Park, 33 St. Lawrence Street
- Wallace Emerson Park, 1260 Dufferin Street
- Withrow Park, 725 Logan Avenue