Toronto park will be closed for most of summer 2024 for major glow-up

One of downtown Toronto's most central green spaces is shuttering for peak season this year as it undergoes substantial renovations.

Alexandra Park, known for its ice rink in the winter and its outdoor pool, community garden, the Dunbat skate park and slew of other amenities in the summer, has been closed to the public as of April 1.

While this will inevitably lead to some frustration among locals as soon as the warmer weather proper arrives, they can at least look forward to a serious glow up that will hopefully be worth the wait.

Coming to the greenspace at 275 Bathurst Street are enhanced picnic areas with all-new tables, a revamped and modernized playground with a sandbox, repaved pathways and, perhaps most excitingly, a new pickleball court to get in on the viral sport.

Accessibility features will also be added throughout.

Along with being barred from the space for at least part of the summer — the preliminary timeline says construction should wrap up sometime during the season, though this is subject to change — residents will also have to face the disappointment of losing the existing baseball diamond, though the one in the adjacent schoolyard will remain.

Based on the plans, the former diamond will be converted into an "open lawn area," which should draw even more visitors to gather in the years to come for those who don't want to trek west to Trinity Bellwoods or High Park (or want to avoid the weekend crowds there).