Toronto's forecast for May is in and here's what the weather will be like

You might want to keep those umbrellas handy and sweaters in your clothing rotation, because Toronto's May 2024 weather forecast is promising cool, rainy temperatures in the weeks ahead.

The Farmer's Almanac predicts a wet and chilly May across southern Ontario that will be not unlike the conditions locals have experienced for much of April.

Cherry blossoms are in bloom, baseball season has begun and all other telltale signs of spring are now present in Toronto, including persistent rain.

The almanac forecasts that rain will continue throughout much of May, expecting a total of 95 mm of precipitation throughout the month, which is 20 mm above the monthly average.

May is expected to begin on a warmer note, though The Farmer's Almanac expects rain to be a near-constant in Toronto, while northern areas of the southern Ontario region will experience sunny breaks.

Southern Ontario's average temperature for the month is expected to be a seasonal 12.5 C.

Meanwhile, Toronto is finally going to get a break from soggy conditions to close out April.

According to The Weather Network, the city has been pummelled with almost 170 per cent of its normal April rainfall in just the first two and a half weeks of the month.

The next week of weather will include patches of rain, but the coming Sunday, as well as next Monday, Thursday and Friday, are all shaping up to be warm, sunny days.