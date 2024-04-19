City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto may forecast

Toronto's forecast for May is in and here's what the weather will be like

City
Jack Landau
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

You might want to keep those umbrellas handy and sweaters in your clothing rotation, because Toronto's May 2024 weather forecast is promising cool, rainy temperatures in the weeks ahead.

The Farmer's Almanac predicts a wet and chilly May across southern Ontario that will be not unlike the conditions locals have experienced for much of April.

Cherry blossoms are in bloom, baseball season has begun and all other telltale signs of spring are now present in Toronto, including persistent rain.

The almanac forecasts that rain will continue throughout much of May, expecting a total of 95 mm of precipitation throughout the month, which is 20 mm above the monthly average.

May is expected to begin on a warmer note, though The Farmer's Almanac expects rain to be a near-constant in Toronto, while northern areas of the southern Ontario region will experience sunny breaks.

Southern Ontario's average temperature for the month is expected to be a seasonal 12.5 C.

toronto may forecast

Forecast for May from The Farmer's Almanac.

Meanwhile, Toronto is finally going to get a break from soggy conditions to close out April.

According to The Weather Network, the city has been pummelled with almost 170 per cent of its normal April rainfall in just the first two and a half weeks of the month.

The next week of weather will include patches of rain, but the coming Sunday, as well as next Monday, Thursday and Friday, are all shaping up to be warm, sunny days.

Lead photo by

Larry Herscovitch
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Alcohol in parks in Toronto is now permanent but some neighbourhoods are not happy

Video shows Ontario police throw flashbangs at suspect car in movie-level takedown

City of Toronto has been awarding multimillion-dollar contracts to single bidders

Toronto's forecast for May is in and here's what the weather will be like

Toronto area's biggest transit boost in a decade comes with a major downgrade

Toronto's road closure and traffic situation is about to get much worse

Gardiner Expressway lane closures are already causing gridlock on other Toronto roads

Is Toronto losing its reputation as one of the world's cleanest cities?