Ontario temperatures about to spike and it will feel like 30 degrees this weekend

Ontario residents can expect some weather whiplash in the days to come, as temperatures will dip from the minus single-digits to the mid-20s by Sunday — and humidex values will drive temps up even further, making it feel more like mid-summer than late April.

Much of Ontario is currently under a spell of Arctic air as of Wednesday, with temperatures hovering in the low single digits in locations like Toronto, and overnight lows still dipping into the sub-zero range.

However, things are going to change — and change fast — in the days to come. Locals can say goodbye to frosty conditions as the weekend approaches, and some might even want to get their summer wardrobe ready for the tropical conditions that will descend on the region starting Sunday.

Toronto should experience a high of 23 C on Sunday afternoon, with humidex factors making it feel more like a balmy 25 C. Aside from a 40 per cent chance of showers that would deposit, at most, 1 mm of rain, Toronto is looking at some near-perfect weather on Sunday.

Some areas of Ontario will experience even warmer conditions. Parts of southwestern Ontario, including London, are forecast to witness a high of 25 C on Sunday, but the humidex will make it feel like a summerlike 31 degrees.

Windsor and Hamilton are also expected to see humidex values break the 30-degree mark on Sunday afternoon.

Meteorologists at The Weather Network note that, while above-seasonal conditions are set to persist into May, it might not be quite time to pack away that winter attire for the season.

After days with a frost and freeze threat, temperatures will be heating up in southern Ontario this weekend. An active storm track will drag both warmth and moisture into the region, introducing a summer-like humidex. #Onwx https://t.co/VrAxAVLsXr — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) April 24, 2024

The agency points out that Toronto has experienced temperatures below freezing as late as May 28, a record logged at Pearson Airport back in 1948.