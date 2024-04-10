City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
guelph police service

Someone allegedly broke into an Ontario home and took a giant dump in their toilet

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

In today's episode of strange Ontario news that you'll want to finish lunch before reading, a Guelph woman has been arrested following a weekend break-in during which she left a "large bowl movement" in the victims' toilet. 

According to the Guelph Police Service, officers were called to a home on Edinburgh Road South just after 4 p.m. on Saturday. 

The homeowners told police that they had left their house approximately three hours earlier and came home to find several windows had been smashed. 

Property, including prescription medication, clothing, sunglasses, as well as heirloom jewelry and coins, were reported missing by the homeowners. 

The suspect also left behind additional property, including clothing, boots, and a credit card. Video surveillance showed the suspect leaving the home and pulling a suitcase full of stolen items.

On Tuesday, officers patrolling downtown Guelph on foot found a female wearing some of the stolen clothing. A subsequent search revealed more stolen property, including jewelry and coins. 

A 22-year-old Guelph woman has since been charged with breaking and entering, and possessing stolen property. She is due to appear in court on May 24. 

Lead photo by

Pshevlotskyy Oleksandr/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Next invasive insect menace may already be in Ontario and you should kill it on sight

Someone allegedly broke into an Ontario home and took a giant dump in their toilet

Doug Ford is in hot water again after shocking taxpayer cost of controversial project revealed

The TTC is shutting down 12 subway stations once again for this entire weekend

U of T ranked one of the best universities in the world

Toronto's downtown is in serious trouble as office vacancies spiral out of control

Ontario Premier Doug Ford gifted can of gravy after staff's salaries revealed

Unreal video shows why Ontario police are cracking down on illegal car rallies