Here are the new bike lanes Toronto is due to get in the next few months
Toronto has been seriously ramping up its cycling infrastructure in recent years, to the celebration of some and the chagrin of others, and another spate of bike lanes is being considered for implementation on streets across various areas of the city before the end of this year.
Proposed by the Infrastructure and Environment Committee and heading to City Council on Wednesday, the new lanes are just one part of a larger cycling network plan that is being bundled with new sidewalks that will complete missing links for both cyclists and pedestrians in some areas.
People trying to cancel Toronto's newest bike lanes but cyclists fire back🚲 https://t.co/09I1MOJJkc #Toronto #BikeLanes— blogTO (@blogTO) October 26, 2023
The portions of roadway that are slated for new bike lanes, pending council deliberation, are:
All-way compulsory stop controls are also being suggested for some of the above intersections, along with speed limit reductions and some other changes in line with the City's Vision Zero campaign to make roads safer for pedestrians and those on two wheels.
The same motion also requests that sidewalks be completed in the following areas in 2024:
If approved, the connections would ideally be completed by the second quarter of the year.
A Great Capture/Flickr
