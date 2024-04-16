Here are all the parts of the TTC where trains may now crawl at painfully slow speeds

The TTC continues to rotate so-called "Reduced Speed Zones" where subway passengers may encounter longer-than-normal travel times, an ongoing precaution due to ongoing subway track maintenance for a system struggling to fit state-of-good-repair upgrades into off-hours.

The transit agency released its updated list of these zones on Tuesday, which may slow some trains to a crawl on sections of Lines 1 and 2 of the subway network.

Subway operators travelling these stretches may be asked by the TTC's transit control centre to slow down due to crews at track level or ongoing track maintenance.

Subway passengers are advised of the following Reduced Speed Zones in effect on Lines 1 and 2:

Line 1 (Yonge-University):

Northbound from Sheppard-Yonge to North York Centre

Southbound from St Clair West to Dupont

Southbound from Wilson to Yorkdale

Line 2 (Bloor-Danforth):

Eastbound from Broadview to Chester

Eastbound from Keele to Dundas West

Westbound from Chester to Broadview

Westbound from Dundas West to Keele

The transit agency has also released a map of the slow zones.

The commission warns customers that "these Reduced Speed Zones will mean that the train will travel slower than normal in the affected area," a temporary service downgrade that has drawn the ire of public transit users since it was first announced in February.

TTC announced slower subway service and people are very pissed off. What are your thoughts? https://t.co/q77mZfDO0k pic.twitter.com/IQtKt5esjP — blogTO (@blogTO) February 12, 2024

The TTC asks customers to check its website and social media for updates, but the real update transit users await is a day with no disruptions on the local transit system.