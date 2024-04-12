Popular Toronto destination becoming test hub for tiny three-wheeled cars

Tiny three-wheeled electric cars will be zipping across Toronto's Exhibition Place as part of a new partnership that will see the popular summer destination double as a "living lab" for this emerging form of eco-friendly micro-transportation.

The new partnership with SARIT (Safe, Affordable, Reliable, Innovative Transit) Mobility to transform the Ex grounds into a testing site for its next-generation electric vehicles was announced on Thursday.

Exhibition Place's sprawling 192-acre site has been selected as the perfect real-world testing ground for the new three-wheeled electric commuter cars, described by SARIT as an "affordable" means of travel that could be used to "ease traffic congestion and solve parking problems" in Toronto.

These vehicles will be used by Exhibition Place's Facilities and Operations teams to navigate the grounds, with the ability to drive between indoor and outdoor spaces and improve work efficiency thanks to their emission-free engines.

Electric vehicles will contribute to Exhibition Place's goal of becoming net carbon zero by 2030, while offering SARIT a proving ground for its new technology in hopes of wider adoption.

"Exhibition Place is thrilled to support this pioneering work," says Exhibition Place CEO Don Boyle.

"By providing a testing ground for these innovative vehicles, we are supporting the development of this new technology and reaffirming Exhibition Place's long-standing commitments to building a sustainable future."

The SARIT venture is backed by auto magnate and former politician Frank Stronach and involves faculty, students, and staff from York University's Lassonde School of Engineering. The project team will collaborate with Exhibition Place during the vehicles' testing to refine the technology and tackle solutions for ride-sharing and accessibility.

That's right. Ride-sharing.

The press release's language indicates that the goal is indeed to make these tiny vehicles accessible to the masses. However, it appears that these new additions will only be used by Exhibition Place employees for the time being.

Professor Andrew Maxwell of the Lassonde School of Engineering at York University says the team is "very excited about this partnership," adding that "Exhibition Place's series of high-volume events throughout the year makes it the ideal environment to test and develop the SARIT vehicles and raise public awareness for this important Canadian innovation."